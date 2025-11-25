Trio of Colts Legends Inch Closer to NFL Immortality

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has trimmed its Modern-Era Players list from 52 to 26 semifinalists, and three Indianapolis Colts legends made the cut. Robert Mathis, Reggie Wayne, and Adam Vinatieri all remain in contention for enshrinement in Canton.

This year’s group includes five first-year eligible candidates, headlined by Drew Brees, Larry Fitzgerald, Frank Gore, Philip Rivers, and Jason Witten. It’s one of the most star-studded preliminary fields the Selection Committee has seen in years.

A total of 26 candidates in the Modern-Era Players category have reached the Semifinalist stage for possible election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026 presented by Visual Edge IT. https://t.co/nWSYaYL4nz pic.twitter.com/Wd1HQ3SOyz — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 25, 2025

Among the Colts' finalists, few players bring a more unique résumé to the table than Robert Mathis. He continues to strengthen his case as one of the era’s most disruptive edge defenders, and the NFL’s all-time strip-sack leader (47) is now a semifinalist for the fifth straight cycle.

He finished his 14-year Colts career with 123 sacks, making him one of the most productive pass rushers of the modern era. His résumé only becomes more compelling as advanced metrics highlight the value of his game-changing plays.

Indianapolis is also represented by one of the most productive receivers of the modern era in Reggie Wayne. The Colts legend ranks 10th all-time in both receptions (1,070) and receiving yards (14,345), continuing his push for Canton in his seventh consecutive semifinalist appearance.

Reggie Wayne, wide receiver Xxx Coltsrav 017 Jpg Spt Sports Usa Md | Robert Scheer / USA TODAY NETWORK

A six-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl XLI champion, Wayne was one of the most consistent and productive receivers of his generation. His postseason performances and longevity continue to fuel his push for eventual induction.

No semifinalist brings a more iconic postseason résumé than Adam Vinatieri. The NFL’s all-time leading scorer and four-time Super Bowl champion spent 14 seasons in Indianapolis and returns to the semifinalist stage for the second straight year.

Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri (4) warms up his leg before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Photos Of The Indianapols Colts And Tennessee Titans Game December | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar, Indianapolis Star via Imagn Content Services, LLC

His résumé spans 24 seasons and four Super Bowl titles, including iconic game-winners that helped define an era of playoff football. Few specialists in league history have matched his combination of longevity, impact, and postseason excellence.

Finally, although he may not be considered a Colts legend, Frank Gore spent three of his final years in Indianapolis. The 5-time Pro Bowler finished his career with 16,000 rushing yards, which ranks third in NFL history.

Dec 23, 2017; Baltimore, MD, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Frank Gore (23) runs past Baltimore Ravens safety Eric Weddle (32) during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

While with the Colts, Gore racked up 3,742 scrimmage yards and 19 total touchdowns through 48 games played.

The full list of semifinalists was revealed Tuesday morning on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. It originally began as a pool of 128 nominees before being narrowed by the screening committee.

The Selection Committee will vote again later this year to reduce the list from 26 semifinalists to 15 finalists. That group will be presented at the annual meeting before Super Bowl LX.

Between four and eight Modern-Era players will ultimately be selected for the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026. The class will be announced at NFL Honors in February and enshrined next August in Canton.

For the Colts, it’s another year with three franchise pillars knocking at the door. And once again, all three have a legitimate chance to take the final step.

