Colts Land Homegrown Gadget in 3-Round Mock Draft

As the 2026 NFL draft edges closer, the Indianapolis Colts are continuing to solidify their vision for the future. The Colts won't have a first-round pick in this year's draft, but there's plenty of talent hiding down the board.

Barring any trades, the Colts' first selection will come with the 47th overall pick. It's hard to know what direction they'll take since free agency hasn't opened, but by draft time, Indy's needs will be clear.

I had my second go on Pro Football Focus' mock draft simulator, and the Colts had some elite talent fall into their hands. Depending on how free agency shakes out, this could be one of the more realistic draft scenarios for Indy.

Pick No. 47 | Omar Cooper Jr. | WR | Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) pushes off of Miami (FL) Hurricanes defensive back Jr. Romanas Frederique (29) as he rushes the ball Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At No. 47 in the second round, the Colts go local, selecting Omar Cooper Jr., an Indianapolis native and breakout wide receiver from the Indiana Hoosiers.

Cooper was a crucial piece of the Hoosiers' offense, finishing as their leading receiver on the season with 937 yards on 69 receptions, 13 of which were touchdowns. Cooper was also used on the ground, getting three rushes for 76 yards and a touchdown.

Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr. is a guy I'm likely going to be higher on than most. Hard to find too many holes in his game. Speed, suddenness, hands, toughness, and RAC. Total package.



Top-20 prospect for me pic.twitter.com/hY1MlbAeHQ — Mike Renner (@mikerenner_) February 9, 2026

This pick becomes much more likely if the Colts move on from either Michael Pittman Jr. or Alec Pierce. Indy must decide how much they want to pay Pierce, and if the two sides can't agree on a price, the Colts may use their franchise tag on him to keep him in Indy.

Pittman, on the other hand, is under contract for another season at a price of $29 million. If the Colts cut him, they can save $24 million. As a veteran and locker room leader, it's hard to imagine general manager Chris Ballard giving him the axe after one mediocre season.

Dec 10, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) celebrates his his two point conversion catch with wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Even if Pittman and Pierce both return, the Colts still may use a pick on a wide receiver (they did so two years ago with Adonai Mitchell). Cooper is an Indiana native, so playing in the capital would be a fitting way to start his professional journey.

Cooper is a versatile weapon who can be lined up out wide and in the slot. At 6'0" and 201 pounds, he forces an exceptionally high rate of missed tackles thanks to his agility and open-field quickness.

With an offensive-minded head coach in Shane Steichen, the Colts shouldn't be afraid to pull the trigger on another receiver who can learn under Reggie Wayne.

Pick No. 78 | Kyle Louis | LB | Pittsburgh

Nov 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis (9) in action against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

With wide receiver addressed, the Colts fully focus on their defensive front seven. At linebacker, they need a young impact player; Kyle Louis can fill that role from the jump.

Louis is a tad undersized to play linebacker at just under 6'0", but he can match up with any offensive player in coverage. Because of his height, it's possible Louis would be used in a more flexible linebacker/safety role in the NFL.

The Colts need depth at safety anyway, which is exactly why it makes sense to bring in a player who can play both spots in Indianapolis.

Since 2024, Louis ranks first among all FBS linebackers with 31 tackles for loss and 50 quarterback pressures, and he ranks eighth in coverage grade (87) according to PFF. He's tallied 179 total tackles, 10 sacks, 6 passes defended, 6 interceptions, and 2 forced fumbles over that span.

Pittsburgh Linebacker Kyle Louis Since 2024:



🦈 84.7 PFF Grade (10th)

🦈 31 TFL’s/No Gain (1st)

🦈 50 QB Pressures (1st)

🦈 87.0 Coverage Grade (8th)@Pitt_FB pic.twitter.com/2L0auo3yUo — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 30, 2026

The Colts' linebackers struggled in coverage in 2025. When you look at Lou Anarumo's defenses, there are usually only two linebackers on the field. Louis could play all over the field, and considering Anarumo loves players with diverse skillsets, Louis sounds right up his alley.

Personally, I love this mock draft. This could be a dream scenario for Indianapolis.

