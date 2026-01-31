Every year, the best upperclassmen in college football are invited to the Senior Bowl, a week-long event filled with scouts and coaches who are analyzing potential ahead of the NFL draft. The Senior Bowl gives overlooked players one final chance to shine before the NFL combine, and one linebacker took full advantage of that opportunity.

Pittsburgh linebacker Kyle Louis put on a show in Senior Bowl practices this week, and the Indianapolis Colts must have taken note.

In 10 games played for Pitt this season, Louis racked up 79 total tackles, three passes defended, three sacks, two interceptions, and a forced fumble. The year prior, Louis had 100 total tackles, three passes defended, seven sacks, four interceptions, and a forced fumble.

It doesn't get smoother than this in coverage. Incredible rep by Pittsburgh LB Kyle Louis who ends up coming down with the interception in 1-on-1s.pic.twitter.com/evz8f2qgNh — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) January 29, 2026

Although he's listed as 6-foot-1 on Pitt's official roster, Louis measured in at 5-foot-11 6/8 at the Senior Bowl. Despite his smaller stature for a linebacker, Louis is explosive and plays much bigger than his size. Because of his height, it's possible Louis would be used in a more flexible linebacker/safety role in the NFL.

Louis entered Senior Bowl practices as a projected Day 3 pick, but it's funny how one good week can change your draft stock. Most analysts are grading Louis as a Day 2 pick now, with potential to go early in the third round.

Louis’ skill set fits particularly well with the evolving demands of NFL defenses. Modern linebackers must be effective in coverage, capable of matching athletic tight ends and running backs while also contributing as run defenders. Louis checks both boxes.

Pittsburgh Linebacker Kyle Louis Since 2024:



🦈 84.7 PFF Grade (10th)

🦈 31 TFL’s/No Gain (1st)

🦈 50 QB Pressures (1st)

🦈 87.0 Coverage Grade (8th)@Pitt_FB pic.twitter.com/2L0auo3yUo — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 30, 2026

Louis earned Linebacker of the Week honors for the National Team thanks to his phenomenal practices. Most assumed that he would be good in coverage, but he also showed a knack for closing the gap on run plays.

The Colts ran with the duo of Zaire Franklin and Germaine Pratt at linebacker for most of 2025. Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo doesn't primarily use three-linebacker sets, opting for a nickel scheme instead.

Franklin and Pratt were both liabilities in coverage. Over the Colts' seven-game losing skid, opposing quarterbacks consistently targeted the middle of the field because they knew their tight ends and running backs would beat Franklin and Pratt in man coverage.

Anarumo could use a gadget like Louis to help cover more athletic tight ends and running backs in the open field. On top of his great pass defense, Louis knows how to force turnovers, which Anarumo's aggressive scheme emphasizes.

Here is every one-on-one coverage rep by Pittsburgh LB Kyle Louis: pic.twitter.com/QEcl5gWuFw — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) January 30, 2026

Louis was one of nine linebackers named as an All-American in 2024, and he also earned ACC First-Team honors the same year.

The Colts could use someone of Louis's pedigree to bring young energy to the heart of the defense. Indy is expected to address linebacker early on in the draft; it just depends on whether Louis is still on the board when the Colts are on the clock.

Recommended Articles