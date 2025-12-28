The Indianapolis Colts are officially out of playoff contention following the Houston Texans' defeat of the Los Angeles Chargers yesterday, 20-16.

While the playoff window for Indy is closed entirely, the Colts can still make a big statement with an upset victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars this afternoon from Lucas Oil Stadium.

Indianapolis wants to give the fans a win in their final home game of the 2025 season, but it will take far better play than what we saw against the San Francisco 49ers when the Colts let up a season-high 48 points.

With this matchup on the brain, it's time to dive briefly into the inactives.

Colts Inactives

Guard Dalton Tucker started last week at right guard, prompting offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. to bump Matt Goncalves out to right tackle.

Indy brought up guard Josh Sills to the 53-man roster to likely fill in at right guard, with Goncalves potentially staying at right tackle with Braden Smith on Injured Reserve.

Also, center Tanor Bortolini is out with a concussion. This is a big loss, but Danny Pinter will look to step up in relief of the talented youngster.

Jaguars Inactives

The names that stand out most on Jacksonville's inactive list are guard Patrick Mekari and center Robert Hainsey.

Without these two on the line, it will be interesting to see how Liam Coen has quarterback Trevor Lawrence operate. Don't be shocked if Coen implements a quick passing strategy to negate any type of pass-rush from Indy.

Even though the Jaguars don't have two starting offensive linemen, the Colts are also without DeForest Buckner in the defensive trenches.

This might mean a lot of carries for running back Trevor Etienne, especially up the middle, where Buckner won't be.

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) yells from behind the line of scrimmage during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The Colts have fallen out of the postseason to mark the franchise's fifth-straight season without playoff football.

This game may be the last time Colts fans get to witness the legendary QB and future Hall of Famer, Philip Rivers, sling the pill for their team.

It's hard to imagine that Shane Steichen will trot out the 44-year-old for a meaningless game next week at NRG Stadium against the ruthless Texans defense, the same defense that dominated Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

For a year that started so unbelievably well with Daniel Jones having a career resurgence, Jonathan Taylor putting up MVP numbers, and a defense that played well under Lou Anarumo, it's a gut punch that this team couldn't make the postseason.

However, Indy doesn't want to leave their last home game of the 2025 season as losers of six straight, so expect relentless hustle on both sides of the ball and the squad to execute as efficiently as possible.

We'll see how Rivers plays in what is likely the final game of his illustrious and improbable return to the NFL, and if he can lead the team to a big upset this afternoon.

