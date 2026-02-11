The NFL's off-season is in full swing following the Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl victory on Sunday, and Las Vegas has already released each team's odds to become the team that wins it all next season. The Indianapolis Colts come in with the 22nd-best odds to win Super Bowl LXI, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

It's never too early to start thinking about next season!



What are your team’s odds to win Super Bowl LXI? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/6wgJwbhT1M — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 11, 2026

The team enters the off-season at +6000 to become the league's next champion. Taking a look back at last season's Super Bowl odds, that number is identical to the same chance sportsbooks gave the Seahawks prior to week one.

The Seahawks won the Super Bowl after opening +6000 in the preseason….



The teams with similar odds for 2026 👀



Commanders

Steelers

Vikings

Colts

Giants

Falcons pic.twitter.com/1VH4kAaD7Y — br_betting (@br_betting) February 10, 2026

Entering the 2025 season, there were only six teams with worse odds to win the Super Bowl than Indianapolis, according to Pro Football Reference. Five of those six teams will select in the top eight of the upcoming NFL Draft this Spring. The Las Vegas Raiders, who finished with the league's worst record, entered the year with the same odds (+10000) as the Colts.

It quickly felt like Indianapolis was proving everyone wrong. After week eight, the team's odds to win the Super Bowl jumped to +1100, the seventh best among all teams according to CBS Sports. An entrancing 7-1 record had caught just about everyone's attention.

The Colts are currently +1100 to win Super Bowl 60 🐴🏆



Indianapolis opened at +10000.pic.twitter.com/McjJeNTbSS — ESPN BET (@ESPNBET) November 4, 2025

As it turns out, never doubt the sharps in Vegas. The Colts collapsed after their bye week, losing seven straight to end the season. Quarterback Daniel Jones tore his Achilles tendon with four games to go, working as a nail in the coffin for a season that once felt nostalgic of the organization's highest highs more than a decade ago.

If the same logic applies, does giving Indianapolis the same odds as Seattle had entering last season bode well for the team's 2026 campaign? Two teams led by young signal callers at head coach and quarterbacked by failed New York draft picks couldn't possibly mimic identical storylines in back-to-back seasons.

Indianapolis will need to bolster its team in the coming months if it wants any chance to compete as Seattle did in 2025. The team's top wide out from last season, Alec Pierce, is slated to hit free agency this March, as is quarterback Daniel Jones.

What I've gathered is Alec Pierce is everyone's "skeleton key" move for their favorite team's offseason. That move that every fan envisions their team making.



Y'all are gonna be disappointed when he's back on the Colts for $23 Mil a year lol. — Marcus Whitman (@TFG_Football) January 31, 2026

Alotting almost all of the team's $35 million in cap space to two players will no doubt dampen flexibility to make improvements elsewhere. Not having a first-round draft pick and only having five picks overall doesn't make anything easier either.

While the off-season may be difficult to navigate, the Colts' 2026 schedule will not be. Indianapolis is set to face the league's fourth-easiest schedule next season, with an average opponent win percentage of .465. Only the Cincinnati Bengals (.450), New Orleans Saints (.434), and Cleveland Browns (.429) have easier sledding.

If Chris Ballard and company can manage a successful off-season and enter 2026 with the same confidence the team carried in the first half of 2025, the only true obstacle that could stand in the Colts way is themselves.

