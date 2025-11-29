The Indianapolis Colts are on track to collide with the Houston Texans tomorrow for their third AFC South contest of the year.

After starting the year red-hot, Indy's elite offense has slowed down, and now draws the Texans' elite defense.

In an episode of Good Morning Football, Texans safety Calen Bullock talked about Houston's approach to stopping the offense and, of course, running back Jonathan Taylor.

"Of course we gotta stop the run. That's their whole offense, the whole offense goes through Jonathan Taylor. He's the best back this year for the Colts.

That's just our game plan, going in there, stop him. Once you stop him, we feel like the offense doesn't have anything else, I'll say."

Some might see this as arrogance, but Bullock is paying tribute to the impact and talent of Taylor in Shane Steichen's offense.

He's also not wrong, as two of the three losses for Indianapolis came when Taylor was held in check and had his skills kept in a bottle.

Against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Taylor accumulated just 57 yards (45 rushing, 12 receiving) on 16 touches. This resulted in a 27-20 loss and a brutal game from Daniel Jones (three picks and fumbles).

The next down performance was the most recent against the Kansas City Chiefs. Taylor only stacked 66 total yards (58 rushing, eight receiving) on 18 touches. Indy lost that game in overtime, 23-20.

Taylor is elite and can take over an entire game, but the blueprint for pressuring Indy's offense is official, and the Texans will likely sell out to stop Taylor and force Jones to win with his arm.

As for Jones, he's not put up great metrics over the 1-2 stretch for Indianapolis, but the fractured fibula he's dealing with might have played a factor.

Regardless, Jones' statistics aren't great over this stretch. He's completed 69/107 passes for 778 passing yards, four passing TDs, and four interceptions.

Jones also has six fumbles and 12 sacks, with none against the Chiefs. This puts into perspective how aggressive the Steelers (five sacks) and Atlanta Falcons (seven sacks) were when it came to getting pressure on Jones.

The Texans' defense is one of the best in the NFL. Below are the prominent metrics, Houston's numbers, and the rank out of 32 teams.

Total Yards Allowed (2,907) - 1st

Passing Yards Allowed (1,893) - 3rd

Rushing Yards Allowed (1,014) - 4th

Takeaways (19) - 4th

Points Allowed (182) - 2nd

In short, there isn't much of a weakness with this group, and the Colts will need to be surgical in their efficiency to give themselves the best chance at success.

It's not just Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr., but also Bullock, Jalen Pitre, Derek Stingley, and Kamari Lassiter. This is a unit that will test Indianapolis in every way possible on Sunday.

The Colts have the team to upend the Texans, but the momentum pendulum is on opposite ends for these squads. The Colts are 1-2 in their last three, while Houston is on a three-game winning streak.

We'll see if Indianapolis can make a statement and stay undefeated in what's become a competitive AFC South division.

DeMeco Ryans on Colts matchup:



“It’ll be a tough matchup as always vs Indy. You play guys in the division, but Indy, it means a little bit more. They’re playing well, the top team in our division right now & we’re on the hunt & Indy is the team we’re after this week.” pic.twitter.com/B4Qo6ZsShU — Houston Stressans (@TexansCommenter) November 29, 2025

