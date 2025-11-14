Colts Midseason Player Honors and Superlatives
It's been an exciting season to watch if you're an Indianapolis Colts fan, but there's still plenty of football left on the schedule.
The Colts are entering their Week 11 bye with an 8-2 record, which is good enough to sit atop the AFC South and a half game behind the conference leaders, the New England Patriots.
Indy has already exceeded expectations for most, but they have an opportunity to close out the number one seed with seven games remaining. That being said, let's take a moment to rewind and hand out some midseason awards for Colts players through 10 weeks of action.
Most Valuable Player - Jonathan Taylor
This one is a gimme. Jonathan Taylor is one of the most electrifying Colts we've ever seen, and he's on a historic pace this season.
Taylor already has 1,139 rushing yards, 260 receiving yards, and 17 total touchdowns. He has five games with three touchdowns, becoming the first player in NFL history to accomplish that feat.
He has over 200 more rushing yards than the next closest running back. He has more rushing yards than 20 teams by himself, and he's on pace to barely fall short of 2,000 yards.
Not only does Taylor deserve midseason MVP, but he deserves the league's MVP when it's all said and done.
Offensive Player of the Year - Tyler Warren
I'm choosing not to give OPOY to Taylor just for variety's sake. While this award also could have gone to Daniel Jones, I feel like Tyler Warren has been a true game-changer for the Colts.
Jones has had a rough past couple of games, fumbling six times (three lost) while throwing four interceptions. His play is highly dependent on the offensive line, so for that reason, I chose to give Warren some recognition.
Warren has been a rookie revelation for Shane Steichen's offense, and he leads all tight ends with 617 receiving yards this season. He ranks third in receptions with 50, and he has four touchdowns to his name.
The Colts desperately needed another dimension to their offense, and Warren has become just that. If the Colts didn't have a blocker and pass catcher like Warren, their offense wouldn't be nearly as efficient.
Defensive Player of the Year - Laiatu Latu
In his second season, Laiatu Latu has finally come out of his shell. Latu leads the Colts in sacks (5), interceptions (2), and ranks second in tackles for loss (6).
After a slow start to the season, Latu dominated the last four weeks, generating four of his five sacks. The absences of Samson Ebukam and Tyquan Lewis have given the second-year rusher more snaps, and he's taking full advantage of it.
The Colts will need Latu to keep up his good form in the second half of the season, especially as they face some of the league's most dominant offenses.
Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter
Best Offensive Newcomer - Daniel Jones
When Daniel Jones was signed this spring, few thought he would actually win the starting job. But he did, and he's shown why.
Jones' first eight games were fantastic as he picked apart secondaries like he never had in his career. In those first eight, he threw for 13 touchdowns and 3 interceptions, and he rushed in for a few more scores.
The last two weeks haven't been as pretty, but neither has the offensive line play. The blockers must give Jones a chance to stay firm in the pocket, but that wasn't the case against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons.
Jones has a chance to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2022, and he's in contention for the league's Most Improved Player award.
Best Defensive Newcomer - Cam Bynum
Once free agency opened, the Colts got to work by signing safety Cam Bynum and cornerback Charvarius Ward. The two of them have both been great, but since Bynum has stayed on the field, he'll earn the best defensive newcomer award.
Through 10 games, Bynum has recorded 45 total tackles, five passes defended, two interceptions, a sack, and a forced fumble. He's been a turnover-generating machine, and he's been one of the best coverage safeties in the league.
Also, he has the best celebrations in the league. Nobody knows how to party like Bynum.
Most Improved Player - Tanor Bortolini
This isn't to say Tanor Bortolini was bad in his rookie year; he wasn't. That said, he has taken a giant leap and is now one of the best centers in all of football.
According to Pro Football Focus, Bortolini has allowed zero sacks, has given up two penalties, and has the second-best overall grade among all centers (83.6).
Bortolini is graded as the best run blocker (88.6 run block grade) and is a main reason for Taylor's success.
After Ryan Kelly left in free agency, there were some questions regarding the O-Line. Bortolini has surpassed all expectations, and the Colts undoubtedly have their center for the future.