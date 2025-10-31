Colts Must Ponder Trade for Former All-Pro Cornerback
Before the 2025 NFL season even began, the Indianapolis Colts were already dealing with injuries to their secondary.
Rookie cornerback Justin Walley tore his ACL, third-year corner JuJu Brents had a hamstring issue, and then in Week 1, Jaylon Jones re-aggravated his own hamstring issue. The Colts brought in Charvarius Ward, who is now on injured reserve, and Xavien Howard, who retired after Week 4.
Now that we're just days away from the league's November 4 trade deadline, the Colts must explore outside options to improve the secondary. One name has been circulating as a popular possibility: Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jaire Alexander.
The Ravens signed Alexander on a one-year deal worth $6 million this offseason after he was released by the Green Bay Packers in June. That decision hasn't panned out, to say the least.
Alexander has appeared in two games for the Ravens this season, and he struggled in both, allowing a 100% catch rate when targeted. In Baltimore's Week 1 loss against the Buffalo Bills, Alexander gave up two massive plays on Buffalo's final drive to help hand them the win.
Alexander has only been active in three games, which makes him a prime trade candidate for the Colts. The Colts can afford to buy low with a late-round draft pick that gives Indy's secondary just a tiny bit of experience and depth for the second half of the season.
A two-time Second-Team All-Pro player, Alexander has had his moments in his eight-year career. In 2022, he started 16 games for the Packers, hauling in five interceptions, recording 56 total tackles, and 14 passes defended.
The Colts have turned to guys like undrafted free agents Jonathan Edwards and Chris Lammons, along with practice squad corner Cameron Mitchell, to carry the load while Ward is on IR. Alexander would get immediate playing time, and could be motivated to play harder because of the Colts' winning record.
The other option is, the Colts could wait for the Ravens to potentially cut Alexander. He was inactive in their Thursday night game against the Miami Dolphins this week, which means the team could be fielding offers and didn't want the veteran to get injured and lose all trade value.
Indy has two seventh-round picks in the 2026 draft, and they could easily give up one of those for a trial run with Alexander to close out the season.
If the Colts are interested, they only have four days to figure something out. Despite multiple reports saying the Colts want to bolster their defense, they've done nothing yet to suggest that'll happen.
The Colts have allowed the fourth-most passing yards per game this season (252) and have allowed three quarterbacks to surpass 300-plus yards in a single game. Indy has held only two players below 200 passing yards: Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Zach Wilson.
Time is running out for general manager Chris Ballard to make a move, but you never know what could happen on deadline day.