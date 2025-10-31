Colts' Alec Pierce Emerging as Potential Star in 2025
The Indianapolis Colts' offense is the most dominant force in football, leading the league in points per game (33.8), total yards per game (385.3), and ranking fifth in total passing yards (2,071) at the halfway point of the season.
There are so many accolades to give out across the offense to start this season, but wide receiver Alec Pierce is due for some praise for his work on the outside.
Pierce enjoyed a nice breakout season in 2024, hauling in 37 receptions for 824 yards and seven touchdowns with Anthony Richardson and Joe Flacco splitting time at quarterback. Pierce led the NFL in yards per reception (22.3) and yards per target (11.9) last season as well.
With Flacco departing in free agency and Richardson losing the job to Daniel Jones, it seemed like Pierce was due for a step back in production with the (traditionally) more passive approach of Jones.
While Pierce is on a slightly slower pace than last season, he has actually improved in several areas with Jones running the show in 2025. Pierce is currently setting new career-highs in receptions per game (3.0), catch rate (56.3%), receiving yards per game (64.3), and success rate (56.3%) this season. He has added a new element to his game, and he has shown himself to be more than just a deep threat in this revamped Colts' offense.
Even with Pierce being more involved in the intermediate passing game, that doesn't mean his deep ball prowess has disappeared completely. He still leads the league in yards per reception at 21.4 and has actually improved his yards per target compared to last season (12.1). He is still a dominant receiver on the vertical plane, as evidenced by his 50-yard reception in the third quarter last week against the Tennessee Titans.
Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter
Pierce could have easily parlayed being a one-trick pony into a massive payday this upcoming offseason. Dominant deep ball receivers get paid a ton of money on the open market, such as players like Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Gabe Davis in the past. Even with that massive paycheck coming, Pierce was still able to elevate his game to another level in 2025.
He still has some natural limitations that hold him back from being that traditional number one receiver, but he has found ways to work around his limits and exceed expectations.
He may be a bit stiff in the hips, but he has developed his ability to beat press coverage and how to be a salesman in his routes, so that his stiffness doesn't really hinder him on Sundays. Add in his elite catch radius and contested catch ability, and he's a budding star in this league.
Instead of lumping Pierce into the category of guys like Davis or Valdes-Scantling, he appears to be on a trajectory closer to DK Metcalf or Tee Higgins. He is a dominant, big-bodied receiver who is only getting better each season. He's about to be a very rich man this offseason, and hopefully it's with the Colts.