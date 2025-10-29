Nine Colts Miss Wednesday Practice Ahead of Steelers Clash
We have officially reached the halfway point of the NFL regular season, and the Indianapolis Colts stand alone atop the leaderboard as the only seven-win team in football.
The Colts took care of business against the Tennessee Titans last week to complete the divisional sweep, and all efforts are now being focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers and veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers ahead of Week 9.
The Colts had nine players sit out in the first practice of the week.
Colts' Injury Report
- S Nick Cross (Shoulder) - DNP
- WR Josh Downs (Hip) - DNP
- DE Samson Ebukam (Knee) - DNP
- G Matt Goncalves (Personal) - DNP
- WR Anthony Gould (Knee) - DNP
- CB Jaylon Jones (Hamstring) - Full
- DE Tyquan Lewis (Groin) - DNP
- CB Kenny Moore II (Achilles) - DNP
- T Braden Smith (Rest) - DNP
- DT Grover Stewart (Foot) - DNP
Cross, who is the team's leading tackler (56), sat out due to a shoulder injury on Wednesday. It's early in the week, so his status tomorrow should be a better indicator of his game status.
Downs missed Week 7 due to a concussion he suffered against the Arizona Cardinals, but he returned last weekend. He picked up a hip issue in the win vs. Tennessee.
Ebukam and Lewis both went down against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7. Ebukam is considered week-to-week, while Lewis is considered day-to-day, according to head coach Shane Steichen.
Moore has been dealing with a nagging Achilles issue that he suffered against the Titans in Week 3. He has played the last two games but sat out Wednesday's practice over the past two weeks to be cautious.
Jones has been on IR for the past seven weeks, and his 21-day practice window was opened last week. He was a limited participant all three days last week, so his jump to a full participant could mean he'll be back this weekend.
Stewart is one of the best run defenders on the team, but he sat out due to a foot injury.
Gould is one of the main return guys on the team, so his absence could mean someone else returning punts and kicks against Pittsburgh.
Thursday and Friday are bigger days to watch for, but Wednesday's report has some concerning signs for some of the Colts' key players.
Steelers' Injury Report
- WR Scotty Miller (Finger) - DNP
- C Zach Frazier (Calf) - DNP
- G Isaac Seumalo (Pectoral) - DNP
- TE Jonnu Smith (NIR - Resting Vet) - DNP
- TE Pat Freiermuth (Quadricep) - DNP
- DT Daniel Ekuale (Knee) - DNP
- S DeShon Elliott (Knee) - DNP
- WR Ben Skowronek (Neck) - LP
- QB Will Howard (Right Hand) - Full
- CB Cory Trice Jr. (Hamstring) - Full
- LB Malik Harrison (Knee) - Full
Frazier and Seumalo are both starters on the Steelers' offensive line, meaning their non participation in practice is something to watch for as the week continues.
Freirmuth is another important piece of the offense who sat out. Jonnu Smith is the team's starting tight end, however.
Elliott, a starting free safety, exited Pittsburgh's game against the Green Bay Packers with a nasty knee injury that could result in him being placed on IR.