Colts on SI Roundtable Predictions and Picks vs Chiefs
In four days, the Indianapolis Colts travel to Arrowhead Stadium to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in one of the most hostile environments in the NFL.
Shane Steichen vs. Steve Spagnuolo and Andy Reid vs. Lou Anarumo will be incredible to witness, with plenty on the line for both sides.
With a high-stakes AFC clash on tap, here's how the staff at Indianapolis Colts on SI thinks things will play out on Sunday.
Drake Wally (@DwallsterDrake)
"It's difficult for me to pick any team in the NFL to win at Arrowhead, as Mahomes, Reid, Spagnuolo, and that atmosphere are one of the deadliest combinations in the league.
However, this hasn't looked like the same Chiefs teams of recent memory, sitting at 5-5 and hanging onto dear life with a playoff spot right now.
I think Steichen will have Jones ready for relentless blitzes, which will help him with easy completions and open things up for Jonathan Taylor.
As for Mahomes, he's struggled against Lou Anarumo, with a 2-3 record against the veteran coordinator.
These factors give Indy the victory - but it will be a very close and competitive contest."
Prediction | Colts 24 - Chiefs 23
Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL)
"The Colts’ bye week came at the perfect time as the gauntlet of their season begins with the Chiefs. The key on offense will be how Daniel Jones handles the man blitzes that Steve Spagnuolo throws at him.
Jonathan Taylor will get his normal production, but how Jones and Shane Steichen answer the Chiefs’ pressure calls could determine the result in this one.
Sunday could present our first look at Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward opposite one another. If Ward returns, Lou Anarumo will likely play more man coverage and force Patrick Mahomes to make tight throws.
If the Colts’ pass rush can keep Mahomes in the pocket and not allow him to extend plays, the defense should have the upper hand."
Prediction | Colts 27 - Chiefs 23
Michael Greene (@MGreeneNFL)
"The Colts walk into one of the toughest road environments in football for a Week 12 showdown between two of the league’s best.
This has all the makings of a shootout. Kansas City is seeing red after a gut-punch loss to Denver, and with their playoff hopes hanging by a thread, you never want to face Patrick Mahomes with his season on the line.
Indianapolis, meanwhile, comes off a bye with two full weeks to prep for this explosive Chiefs offense. In the end, desperation wins out — Chiefs take it in a barn burner, 31–28."
Prediction | Colts 28 - Chiefs 31
Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2)
"The Colts are coming fresh off a victory in Week 10 and bye last week. This gave Daniel Jones a chance to reset, Tony Sparano Jr. a chance to re-evaluate the protection, and Jonathan Taylor to recharge his batteries.
However, the Chiefs are likely on the warpath after getting exposed by the Broncos to fall to 5-5 for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes-era.
Spags (Steve Spagnuolo) will bring the kitchen sink defensively to Jones, and Indy will respond well, but not well enough to help the squad secure the victory.
I expect this to be a massive battle the whole way, but I think the Chiefs make it happen with their backs firmly against the wall."
Prediction | Colts 24 - Chiefs 27
John Davis (@colts_report)
"I think if the Colts were playing any of the other 30 teams in the league this Sunday, they’d win. Fresh off a bye week and the healthiest the team’s been since before week one, I don’t doubt Indy will continue their strong push for the first seed over the next seven games. But it won’t start with a win in Arrowhead.
I’m not sure if there has been more of a “must-win” game in the Patrick Mahomes era for the Chiefs, and it just so happens to come against the Colts.
I think there’s a very real possibility Indianapolis can scrape out a win, but Kansas City will be as full-force as they’ve ever been. Whether it was the Rams, Eagles, or the 2000 Ravens, I think the Chiefs would win at home this week."
Prediction | Colts 20 - Chiefs 27
Sean Ackerman (@shnackerman)
"This is probably one of the three toughest games of the Colts’ season. You can’t draw up a worse way to face the Chiefs: on the road, and they’re desperate for a win. If the Chiefs lose, they’ll fall below .500 with six games left on their schedule.
Their playoff hopes wouldn’t be dead, but they would take a massive blow. That being said, the Colts are healthy, and it’s looking like fans can get to watch Gardner and Ward for the first time together. If the two of them shut down Mahomes, I’d like to think the offense will put enough points on the board to win."