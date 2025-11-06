Colts on SI Roundtable Predictions and Picks for Falcons Clash
The Indianapolis Colts' offense was embarrassed in Week 9 when they traveled to Acrisure Stadium to face the Pittsburgh Steelers.
After five turnovers from quarterback Daniel Jones, and an underwhelming performance from Jonathan Taylor, the Colts are in must-win mode for their bout with the Atlanta Falcons.
It will be an interesting matchup between the offensive guru Shane Steichen and the defensive mind of Raheem Morris, with each coach desperately needing a win for different reasons.
Indy's loss to Pittsburgh completely halted their insane level of momentum, while the Falcons are risking a four-game losing streak.
With the NFL's first Berlin joust on tap, it's time to hear what the staff at Indianapolis Colts on SI has to say about this cross-conference clash.
Drake Wally (@DwallsterDrake)
"The Indianapolis Colts were just thoroughly smashed by the Pittsburgh Steelers' defense, showing holes in the offense for the first time this season.
For some reason, this matchup with the Atlanta Falcons has me thinking Indy will lose two games in a row. The Falcons are just outside the top 10 in team sacks and have the NFL's top pass defense.
They cover weapons well, and while I don't see a mountainous five turnovers again from Jones, I still think he tosses a pick. This Falcons defense will force everything on Jones again and look better than their 21st-ranked run defense.
The Colts drop their second in a row on a day where Jones has a great stat line, say 275 passing yards, three touchdowns through the air, and one pick. But Taylor gets slowed down a second-straight game en route to a loss in Berlin, albeit not a brutal one."
Prediction | Colts 24 - Falcons 28
Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL)
"The Colts’ offense was embarrassed by the Steelers’ defense last week. However, a matchup with the Falcons could be exactly what’s needed to get back on track. Expect Jonathan Taylor and the offensive line to be involved early against Atlanta’s 23rd-ranked run defense.
If the Colts can get Taylor going, it will open up play-action for Daniel Jones to get the ball to Michael Pittman Jr. and Tyler Warren.
The Colts face a tougher test on defense trying to stop Bijan Robinson and Drake London. Sauce Gardner is on track to make his Colts debut and will likely be tasked with slowing down London. The key will be generating pressure on Michael Penix Jr. and forcing the young quarterback into mistakes."
Prediction | Colts 30 - Falcons 20
Michael Greene (@MGreeneNFL)
"After a tough loss last week, expect the Colts to bounce back in a big way. The poise and confidence in that locker room suggest a well-coached squad itching to make a statement on Sunday.
The Colts have struggled to contain opposing pass attacks, but Jonathan Taylor’s not staying out of the end zone two weeks in a row. I don’t see this Falcons defense slowing down this explosive Indianapolis attack — expect a get-right performance from the Colts."
Prediction | Colts 27 - Falcons 17
Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2)
"Overseas games tend to get a bit sloppy, but the Indianapolis Colts are a determined team to get back on track. The Colts offense is uniquely equipped to attack the Falcons’ linebackers and Alec Pierce should have a good day against a single high defense.
With the Colts’ defense surging with reinforcements on the way, the Colts should be able to take care of business in Germany."
Prediction | Colts 27 - Falcons 17
John Davis (@colts_report)
"The Colts' defense is on track to have one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL on the field against the Atlanta Falcons with Sauce Gardner. While Drake London is a huge receiving threat, Gardner is more than capable of combatting his skills.
The Colts defense really must hone in on Bijan Robinson, who is one of the most versatile running backs in the league. However, Lou Anarumo has been brilliant, and gets a mountainous boost in the secondary.
Pair this with the offense bouncing back, and this has a recipe for a solid return to form for the Colts ahead of a critical bye week that features the Kansas City Chiefs on the other side of it."
Prediction | Colts 31 - Falcons 17
Sean Ackerman (@shnackerman)
"Taking jet lag into account, I predict both offenses will come out a bit sluggish in the league’s first ever Berlin game. The Colts will find their rhythm, but the Falcons may struggle against a new look Colts secondary.
The Colts have a chance to bounce back before the bye week, and I think the offensive line will specifically be playing with extra effort after last weekend’s fiasco against Pittsburgh.
That being said, this one feels like a one-possession game waiting to happen. I’ve got the Colts squeezing by the Falcons for their eighth win of the year."