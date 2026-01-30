Path for Colts to Bring Pass-Rush to New Heights with Trey Hendrickson Never Clearer

The pass-rush this year for the Indianapolis Colts was lacking yet again, not getting enough sacks, pressures, or hits on opposing quarterbacks.

Arguably, the biggest roster weakness is that the Colts need to juice up the edge rusher position and add dynamic talent.

Outside of Laiatu Latu, it seemed that there wasn't much else in the defensive end ranks for Indy.

Luckily, there is one name at the top of Pro Football Focus' list of the 250 biggest free agents. That name? Trey Hendrickson.

"Hendrickson battled injuries throughout the 2025 season but still ranked sixth among all edge defenders in PFF pass-rush grade (90.0). He has now posted five consecutive PFF pass-rush grades above 85.0 and generated 23 total pressures on 177 pass-rush snaps this year."

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates as time winds down in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025.

To give an idea of the lack of prominence from the Colts' defensive ends (minus Latu), below are the other top names from the room, along with sacks, pressures, and QB hits.

Kwity Paye | 4.0 sacks, 38 pressures, 9 QB hits

Tyquan Lewis | 3.0 sacks, 17 pressures, 4 QB hits

Samson Ebukam | 2.0 sacks, 23 pressures, 8 QB hits

These three players are unrestricted free agents, and there's a real likelihood that the Colts don't re-sign any of them to retool the position.

While it would be expensive, and Hendrickson is 31, the thought of the four-time Pro Bowler paired with Latu is a pleasant one that could take Indy's defensive line to the next level.

Pro Football Focus believes a Hendrickson contract would resemble something to the tune of one year, $21 million, with $17 million guaranteed.

Trey Hendrickson is a special player, who rarely hits free agency.



Seasons with 17 or more sacks:

Trey Hendrickson = 2 (2023 & 2024)

TJ Watt = 2

Myles Garrett = 1

Khalil Mack = 1

Nick Bosa = 1

Von Miller = 1

Micah Parsons = 0

Maxx Crosby = 0

Danielle Hunter = 0 pic.twitter.com/jMHnubQKdU — Nick Whalen (@_NickWhalen) January 29, 2026

Per Over the Cap, the Colts have $26,913,489 in cap space to use. Yes, Hendrickson would command a portion of that, but Chris Ballard is in a critical year where the team looked like a Super Bowl contender during the first half of 2025.

Considering that Alec Pierce could force the Colts to cut ties with Michael Pittman Jr., it would free up $24 million and would give Ballard leeway to make this happen. There may need to be some manipulation of the cap, but it can be done.

While Hendrickson only played seven games due to a hip/pelvis injury, he was still decisive, efficient, and deadly for the Bengals.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates his sack during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium.

Hendrickson finished with 4.0 sacks, eight QB hits, 23 pressures, and a pass-rushing grade of 90.0 (sixth among 115 eligible defensive ends).

Throughout the 2025 offseason, Hendrickson was a big-time trade target, and the Colts' name was floated around constantly to acquire him, given his ties to defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

The path is far less complicated this time, and this is the most sure-fire way to help what was a lackluster pass-rush rise to the occasion to compete more effectively.

The Colts aren't ass far off from winning the AFC South, making the playoffs, and a potential Super Bowl push as their brutal collapse in the second half of the season indicates.

Adding Hendrickson would be a massive move, but one that could pay off in spades for Indianapolis for the 2026 campaign.

