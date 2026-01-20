One Free-Agent Type Colts Should Aggressively Pursue

The Indianapolis Colts have built their roster based on three pillars: Youth, athleticism, and internal development. Chris Ballard's philosophy hasn't paid off, meaning the Colts must change their approach this offseason.

For all the draft capital the Colts have invested in the defensive line, consistent pressure off the edge has been maddeningly elusive. The last pass rusher to record double-digit sacks in Indy was Justin Houston, who did so in 2019.

At the time, Houston was entering his ninth year in the league. The former third-round pick had recorded 9.5 and 9 sacks in the previous two seasons, but the Kansas City Chiefs let him walk after nearly a decade with the team.

Dec 13, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Justin Houston (50) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Houston signed a two-year, $24 million deal with the Colts, making him one of Ballard's earliest signings. The choice to sign a veteran defensive end with proven success paid off, and it's a decision the Colts need to make again in 2026.

Colts Must Sign Veteran Pass Rusher

Ballard has struggled mightily when it comes to drafting defensive ends. The Colts have used many first, second, and third-round picks to try to find an answer, but none have panned out as well as the team imagined they would.

Too often, opposing quarterbacks have been able to sit comfortably in the pocket, dissecting coverages while waiting for routes to develop. That problem doesn’t get solved by hoping a young player takes a leap. It gets solved by adding experience.

A veteran edge rusher brings more than sacks. They bring reliability. Even on snaps where they don’t reach the quarterback, they collapse pockets, force hurried throws, and keep quarterbacks from stepping up comfortably. A savvy veteran who understands hand usage, leverage, and timing would be the biggest change the Colts could make on defense.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter

Thankfully, there are multiple options for the Colts to consider. First on the list is Trey Hendrickson, who has recorded 61 sacks since 2021. Hendrickson worked together with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo in Cincinnati, with the two going to the Super Bowl together in February 2022.

The Colts were interested in trading for Hendrickson before the season began, and now that he's a free agent, one would imagine the Colts will offer him a deal. Hendrickson's projected value is upwards of $30 million a year, which makes him a pricy but proven candidate.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) is double-teamed by Green Bay Packers center Elgton Jenkins (74) and guard Aaron Banks (65) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, October 12, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At 31 years old, Hendrickson has a couple of seasons left in his prime before the numbers start to dip. If the Colts want to complement a decent secondary, Hendrickson is the obvious choice.

Another player the Colts should consider is Khalil Mack. The former fifth-overall pick recorded 5.5 sacks in 12 games this season while earning $18 million.

The former Defensive Player of the Year winner is contemplating retirement, but if he chooses to play again, the Colts have the cap space to offer him a deal worth $12-15 million. Anything else could be a risk, especially considering his age.

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Odafe Oweh (98) and Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) tackle New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) as he throws a pass during the second half in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

At the end of the day, the young pass rushers haven't gotten the job done in Indianapolis. If Ballard is serious about keeping his job and taking this team over the hump, signing a veteran edge rusher is a must.

Recommended Articles