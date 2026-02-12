The biggest need for the Indianapolis Colts roster is undoubtedly within the defensive trenches, specifically edge rusher.

Outside of Laiatu Latu, this was quite a disappointing group effort from the defensive ends, which points to the need for an upgrade.

While the NFL draft is a great way to add young talent to develop over time, the Colts aren't as far from the AFC South crown, playoffs, and a possible Super Bowl run as some may think.

This means that an immediate impact is the best way to elevate the pass-rush. For Matt Bowen at ESPN's bold prediction, Chris Ballard should go the way of the top free agent for 2026: Trey Hendrickson.

"Trey Hendrickson will sign with the Colts. General Manager Chris Ballard makes a splash move to sign the top free agent on the market.

Hendrickson, who led the NFL with 17.5 sacks in 2024, would immediately upgrade the Indianapolis pass rush."

Among the teams hoping to land Trey Hendrickson this offseason are:



Colts

Bucs

Ravens

Bears

Cowboys



Which team would you like to see land the elite pass rusher? pic.twitter.com/JUIGNV2FuL — The Goal Line Grind (@theGLgrind) February 10, 2026

Hendrickson is coming off a season playing only seven games due to a hip/pelvis injury that landed him on Injured Reserve.

While Hendrickson's sack totals don't look incredible (4.0), he was still one of the most effective edge rushers in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus.

Out of 115 edge rushers, Hendrickson was 13th in defensive grade (82.9) and sixth in pass-rushing (90.0). He also supplied the Cincinnati Bengals with 23 quarterback pressures, eight QB hits, and a forced fumble.

The biggest issue with Indy's pass-rush last year wasn't all about sacks, but rather making opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable with consistent pressure from the defensive trenches.

Considering that Latu contributed to 61 of the team's 320 total pressures, it puts into perspective that more is needed to quell this issue.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) watches a replay as the Detroit Lions celebrate a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 5 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. The Bengals continued a losing streak, falling 37-24 to the Lions. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hendrickson may have missed 10 games, but his 23 pressures would have tied Samson Ebukam for fifth on the Colts, which tells a true story of how much juice the edge lacked.

The Colts are on track to retain both quarterback Daniel Jones and wide receiver Alec Pierce, and while that will cost coin, it will be difficult to pass up the opportunity to sign a player like Hendrickson.

Not only is Hendrickson not far removed from two straight 17.5 sack seasons (2023 and 2024), but he played his best football under Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo when he was calling the shots in Cincy.

Hendrickson stacked an impressive 57 sacks (led the NFL in 2024 with 17.5), 112 quarterback hits, 53 tackles for loss, 11 fumbles forced, and 12 pass breakups along the defensive line from 2021 to 2024.

🚨 The Colts are among teams that could pursue Trey Hendrickson if he becomes available in free agency, per @JFowlerESPN.



Do you want to see Hendrickson reunite with Lou Anarumo in Indy? pic.twitter.com/D8LgmNqplm — Colts Muse (@ColtsMusee) February 7, 2026

If the Colts want to make a concentrated push to prominence, as they did for a sizeable portion of the 2025 season, this is the type of move that can help take the defense to new levels and be a reliable counterpart to Shane Steichen's offense.

The thing is, the Colts were linked to trading for Hendrickson last year, but the deal never got done. So, this brings some skepticism into the picture.

However, the ties to Anarumo are undeniable, and Hendrickson took home four-straight Pro Bowls and a First-Team All-Pro under the veteran defensive coordinator.

As long as the cap space is there, and Ballard is aggressive enough, this is a perfect match on paper for the Colts.

