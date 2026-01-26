Colts Position Group That Needs a Major Overhaul

Although they hired a new defensive coordinator before the season, the Indianapolis Colts didn't greatly improve their defense in 2025, with most of the struggles stemming from the middle of the field.

Indy's linebackers made some big plays in key moments, but there was no consistency and a severe lack of coverage ability. The overall production and efficiency lag behind what the team needs to truly compete in the AFC.

Even before the season started, advanced analytics firm Pro Football Focus ranked the Colts’ linebacking group as the second-worst corps in the NFL heading into 2025, ahead of only the Tennessee Titans.

At the heart of the group is veteran Zaire Franklin, an acknowledged leader of the defense and long-time team captain. In 2025, Franklin led the Colts with 125 tackles, added 2 sacks, five passes defensed, and a forced fumble.

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) stands on the sideline during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

His tackle totals reflect his presence near the ball, but they also highlight a bigger issue: opponents consistently target the areas behind him because of his limited range and coverage struggles. PFF graded Franklin as the second-worst linebacker in football this season, mostly due to a 29.9 coverage grade.

2025 was a down year for Franklin. The eight-year veteran recorded his fewest tackle total since 2021, when he started only 11 games. Franklin was an AP second-team All-Pro member last season, but missed tackles and blown coverages cost him his spot in 2025.

According to Pro Football Reference, Franklin missed 23 tackles on the season, the most of any linebacker in the league.

One thing that cannot be ignored is his longevity. Franklin has only missed one game over the past four seasons, and as they say, availability is the best ability.

#Colts LB Zaire Franklin was a man on a mission in OT vs the Falcons.



After a would-be 3-and-out resulted in a Falcons 1st down thanks to a phantom illegal contact penalty, Franklin establishes the tone in Indy's favor with a timely TFL. Then a sack on 3rd down to force a punt. pic.twitter.com/M71T3pR0pf — Noah Compton (@nerlens_) November 12, 2025

The Colts brought in Germaine Pratt five weeks into the season to pair alongside Franklin after releasing Joe Bachie. The Colts were originally gearing up to give Jaylon Carlies starting minutes, but the second-year linebacker suffered an ankle injury that kept him out for the majority of the year.

Pratt played in Lou Anarumo's defense in Cincinnati, and his veteran experience gave the Colts some relief toward the end of the year. Pratt had his best performance in Week 12 against the Kansas City Chiefs, when he recorded 20 total tackles, a pass defended, and two tackles for loss.

Pratt's contract has now expired, but the Colts could think about bringing the veteran back for another season under Anarumo. The Colts don't have many other options, which means they may try to find a young stud early in the draft. National draft boards currently feature several well-regarded linebackers who could help immediately in coverage and run support.

Some of the key names to watch for include Missouri's Josiah Trotter, Texas' Anthony Hill Jr., and Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez.

Addressing linebacker isn’t just about acquiring starters, either. Depth behind Franklin is essential, given the position’s injury rate and the fast pace of NFL offenses.

The Colts need to bring in at least one new face to pad the heart of the defense next season.

