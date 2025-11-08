Prestigious Midseason Honor Has Found Colts' Tyler Warren
The Indianapolis Colts are heading into the NFL's first game in Berlin to face off against the Atlanta Falcons, with plenty on the line for both ends of this bout.
For the Falcons, they'll do everything possible to play spoiler while avoiding what could be a season-crushing fourth-straight loss. For Indy, they want to bounce back from a rough loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers to hit the bye week at 8-2.
One of the biggest reasons that Indy's offense has been humming isn't just running back Jonathan Taylor, but also rookie tight end Tyler Warren.
After such a fantastic start, Fox Sports has placed Warren as the midseason Offensive Rookie of the Year. Here's what Ralph Vacchiano at Fox Sports had to say on the fantastic talent.
"Tight ends historically don’t put up big receiving numbers as rookies, but Warren is on the same historic pace that Raiders TE Brock Bowers was on last season. He's been a big-play factor in the Colts’ revived offense, and he’s a huge help to what has become the sixth-best rushing attack in the league."
Warren has simply been fantastic operating within Shane Steichen's offense. The rookie has put up 42 catches for 518 receiving yards and four all-purpose TDs (three receiving, one rushing).
Warren's 42 catches are good enough for fourth among all tight ends. As for his receiving yardage, he ranks second in his position.
Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter
Vacchiano concludes on Warren by stating: "In the end, Warren might not be able to keep up with the numbers of Egbuka and McMillan — and if Dart can put together a couple of big games and steal a few more wins, it might not matter anyway — but he certainly is keeping pace right now. And he does a heck of a lot more, too."
Warren was highly touted coming to Indianapolis, given his incredible 2024 season with the Nittany Lions that saw him earn the Mackey Award (best tight end in college football).
But not many could have foreseen such a huge start to his NFL career. It's fair to say that Warren doesn't look like a rookie operating on the field, but rather, a savvy veteran with plenty of experience.
While the sexy stats have to do with touchdowns and receptions as an offensive weapon, Warren is also willing to do the dirty work as a blocker in the run game.
While he isn't top-tier, he's more than serviceable, which is all a running back like Taylor needs from his tight ends.
Warren has put up a solid Pro Football Focus grade in terms of 64.5 on 160 snaps of the variety. This pairs well with Mo Alie-Cox and Drew Ogletree, both of whom are blocking specialists.
Warren isn't likely to take the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, but that isn't because of his season. The award is heavily quarterback (or receiver) driven, often not favoring any other position.
However, if Warren can continue to be as consistent as he's been, it will be difficult to keep him out of the conversation.
Warren will be counted upon against the Falcons to provide a go-to target for quarterback Daniel Jones.
Getting Warren the football will open up opportunities for the rest of the offensive weaponry, which can only help Indy get to 8-2 ahead of the bye week.