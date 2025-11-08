3 Daring Predictions for Colts’ Clash vs. Falcons
After playing in Germany two years ago, the Indianapolis Colts are back in Deutschland to face the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL's first-ever game in the country's capital, Berlin.
Colts fans will get to witness the debut of their new star cornerback, Sauce Gardner, after the team traded for him hours before the deadline on November 4.
The Colts suffered an ugly six-turnover loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last weekend and have a perfect opportunity for a bounce-back game against a 3-5 Falcons squad.
If these three bold predictions happen for Indy, a win should fall into their hands.
1. Jonathan Taylor Breaks Franchise Rushing TD Record
Jonathan Taylor has a chance to cement himself as a Colts legend, if he wasn't already one. Should the sixth-year back score twice on the ground, he'll set a new franchise record for the most rushing touchdowns.
The Falcons have only allowed five rushing touchdowns on the season, but San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey did have two of those in one game. Considering Taylor's level of play this season, anything is possible.
Taylor has scored three touchdowns on four separate occasions, and there are still eight games left on the schedule. Hall of Fame back LaDainian Tomlinson set the NFL record for most such games in a single year with six, but Taylor has a chance to match that record as well.
2. Sauce Gardner Holds Drake London to Under 25 Yards
This may be a bit ambitious, but Gardner has done it before. The Falcons faced the Jets toward the end of the 2023 season, and London was held to only one catch for eight yards.
To be fair, the Falcons' starting quarterback in that game was Desmond Ridder, who is currently out of the league. But that doesn't mean Sauce wasn't locking up London all game long.
London is having a career year in 2025, bringing in 47 receptions for 587 yards and 5 touchdowns in seven games played. Just last week, London had the best game of his career against the New England Patriots by hauling in 9 catches for 118 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Gardner will have his work cut out for him, but I expect the newly brought in corner to put on a show for Colts fans.
3. Colts Hold Falcons to Zero Sacks
Last weekend was a disaster for the Colts' offensive line. The front five had been solid all year, but they fell apart against the Steelers, allowing two strip sacks and five sacks in total.
The group has a chance to right their wrongs in Berlin. First of all, left tackle Bernhard Raimann is from Austria, so he'll be in a familiar environment. The other four have shown they can protect Daniel Jones and plow running lanes for Taylor, which is exactly what can happen against a Falcons defense that allows the 10th most rushing yards per game.
Quenton Nelson and Tanor Bortolini have been playing some of the best football of their careers, and with Leonard Floyd out for the Falcons, there's a chance the Colts can get to work against some second-stringers.
Colts vs. Falcons will kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.