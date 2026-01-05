The Indianapolis Colts concluded their 2025 campaign with a seventh-straight loss to the Houston Texans, 38-30.

While Riley Leonard and Alec Pierce put up great performances, veteran pass-catcher Michael Pittman Jr. struggled in Week 18 at NRG Stadium.

Following another loss and a two-catch, 11 receiving yard performance that included two critical drops, Pittman let his thoughts out on what he was thinking regarding his future with the Colts.

Pittman had this to say.

“I've been here for six years, it's been a good six. I'm hoping it's not, but if this is my last, then I've really had a great time playing here.

Every player is self aware. I know I didn't cut it. And I look back at the first half, I'm like, man, it was going so good. And then something pivoted, it changed and then it went downhill.

So obviously when you have a year like this, I mean, you know that change can come.”

“I’m hoping it’s not, but if this was my last (season), then I’ve really had a great time playing here.”



“Every player is self-aware. I know I didn’t cut it. … Hopefully they bring me back, but whatever happens … I’ll always be a Colt.” pic.twitter.com/IYG72c52fo — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) January 4, 2026

Pittman was having an excellent season ahead of the season-ending Achilles injury to Colts quarterback, Daniel Jones.

To that point (Week 14), Pittman had put up 69 catches for 699 receiving yards and seven touchdown receptions.

However, in the four games with Philip Rivers (three) and Leonard (one), Pittman fell through the floor with only 11 catches for a meager 85 receiving yards and no scores.

Pittman is a player who hates to lose, and it showed with this quote after another crushing defeat to close out a disappointing midseason collapse.

Pittman has one year left on his three-year, $70 million deal ($23.33 million annually), meaning Indy has two choices if they want to move him in any way.

First, they can try to trade him, but he has a 2026 cap hit of $29 million. Given his recent struggles and six years in the league, there might not be a realistic suitor who will pony up that amount.

Second, they can cut Pittman, resulting in massive savings of $19 million of the cap ($24 million saved, $5 million in dead money).

Given how incredible Pierce has been this year, and considering he's a free agent as of now, the Colts might want to go a different direction with Pittman.

They also already have Josh Downs and tight end Tyler Warren to potentially soften the blow while they search for the next Pittman replacement.

Pittman is a competitor, through and through, and to hear him put out this type of quote after a brutal finish to his sixth year is disheartening.

The Colts have many tough decisions ahead for their squad, and Pittman is one subject in a collection of many for Carlie Irsay-Gordon to decipher.

Pittman finishes the year with 80 catches for 784 receiving yards and a career-high seven touchdowns. These aren't awful numbers, but considering how great he started, it's a rough finish.

Keep an eye on everything Colts related this week, as changes, as well as new deals, could be in the midst.

