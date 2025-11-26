Colts Reveal Nominee for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The Indianapolis Colts announced that defensive tackle DeForest Buckner will be their 2025 nominee for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. This marks the fifth consecutive year that Buckner has been nominated.

"Sportsmanship is at the very core of the game, the foundation of our values that are shared across all levels of the sport," said Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations (via the official Colts site). "These Rooney Sportsmanship Award nominees demonstrate to the world how the game is played with respect and integrity at the highest level of competition."

DeForest Buckner has been nominated for the @NFL's 2025 Art Rooney sportsmanship award. pic.twitter.com/mDEIuJYINq — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 26, 2025

Eight finalists will be announced from the pool of 32 players. After those finalists are announced, a vote will be held to determine the winner.

Buckner's long list of community involvement in the greater Indianapolis area has earned him another nod for the prestigious award. Buckner participates in Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana, helps with the Colts' annual defensive line Christmas donations, and hosts an annual camp for younger kids.

Earlier this year, Buckner visited Ascension St. Vincent alongside Colts owner Kalen Jackson to deliver sleep sacks to provide both warmth and an uncluttered sleep environment for infants.

“The Colts are so pleased to help promote safe sleep for Hoosier kids, and this donation of sleep sacks is one way we can help new parents care for their infants in a safe manner,” Jackson said (via Ascension St. Vincent). “We’re also proud to partner with Ascension St. Vincent to continue promoting health and wellness for our friends, fans and neighbors across the state, and we look forward to more opportunities to do so.”

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) smiles Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, during a game against the Buffalo Bills at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Buckner has not won the award in any of the years he's been nominated. The last Colts player to win the award was Frank Gore, who won in 2016.

Buckner's dedication to the fans and community is unmatched. Not only is he a leader on the field, but off it as well.

Buckner is in the midst of recovering from a neck injury that he suffered against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10. He'll be eligible to return against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15.

In nine starts this season, Buckner has tallied 42 total tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, and 13 QB hits. He's one of the most disruptive linemen in the league, and the Colts will hope to have him back in time for the playoffs.

