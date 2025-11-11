Colts Shaky in Power Rankings Ahead of Prove It Stretch
Despite engaging in a dogfight in Berlin on Sunday morning, the Indianapolis Colts emerged victorious against a game Atlanta Falcons team, 31-25 in overtime.
While the Colts have a fantastic 8-2 record and sit atop the NFL, many holes were shown in their offense, and with QB Daniel Jones.
Ahead of their Week 11 bye, The Ringer's Diante Lee has Indy sitting at sixth in his NFL power rankings. This is a two-spot improvement from last week (eighth). Here's Lee's breakdown.
"Indianapolis has been having a party over the first few months of the season, speeding past inferior opponents and playing up to (and exceeding) the contenders it has faced so far.
Teams seem to be adjusting to this offense, though, and quarterback Daniel Jones’s bad habits are creeping up as a result. With Kansas City, Houston, and Seattle making up three of Indy’s next four games, we’ll see whether the Colts can be taken seriously—or whether they’re just a fun story for the regular season."
Despite Indy having the top spot in the league, Lee's placement of the Colts at sixth is a fair assessment.
The Colts were decimated by the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9 and barely edged out against the Falcons on Sunday. Honestly, without running back Jonathan Taylor's meteoric performance, the Colts likely drop that game against Raheem Morris.
All eyes are now on Indy's offensive line and quarterback Jones. Jones has been sacked 12 times over the last two games and has coughed up a whopping six fumbles. He's also thrown four picks.
While Jones must shoulder a substantial amount of the blame for his two-straight suspect performances, Indy's offensive line has looked uncharacteristic in Weeks 9 and 10.
Ahead of Week 11, Jones still has solid numbers. He's stacked up 223/319 completions (69.9 percent) for a league-best 2,659 passing yards, 15 passing TDs, seven picks, and five rushing scores (20 all-purpose).
During the bye, head coach Shane Steichen, offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, and QB coach Cam Turner will likely work with Jones to iron out the kinks from these last two weeks.
As for the offensive line and the recent struggles (20 pressures let up, 12 sacks allowed), position coach Tony Sparano Jr. will show the flaws on film to shore up any rough edges.
The schedule for Indy ramps up to nuclear levels of hot once they return from the bye. The next four weeks for Indy include Kansas City Chiefs (away), Houston Texans (home), Jacksonville Jaguars (away), and Seattle Seahawks (away).
The Chiefs and Seahawks are legitimate Super Bowl contenders and will make the Colts pay dearly if they continue to allow Jones to get walloped in the backfield and cough up the football too much.
The Colts are about to have a massive chance to show the NFL they're the real deal with a hardcore schedule to conclude the 2025 season.
We'll see how Steichen's squad responds after the bye when they travel to Arrowhead Stadium to combat Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and Steve Spagnuolo.