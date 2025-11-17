Colts Star Urges Team to Re-Sign Alec Pierce Amid Breakout Year
Michael Pittman Jr. has watched Alec Pierce evolve for four seasons, and now he’s urging the Indianapolis Colts to make their move. With Pierce in the midst of a breakout year, Pittman made it clear that Indianapolis should act now.
Pittman didn’t hesitate when asked about Pierce’s contract situation. “I’d just like to see Alec stay here for as long as possible,” he said. “And his value keeps going up, so hopefully they can get that done soon.”
He also warned that waiting will only raise the price. “If we don’t sign him quick, the price just keeps going up,” Pittman said.
Pittman noted that Pierce’s rise hasn’t surprised the wide receiver room. “He’s really opening up his game and showing people what he can do,” he said.
And he believes the surge is sustainable. “He’s not going to slow down with the way that he prepares and the stuff that he’s doing,” Pittman said.
“It’s right on time, right? It’s right on time,” Colts wide receiver coach Reggie Wayne said. “I’ve always said it’s gonna take a receiver two-and-a-half, three years to get right, and it’s right on time for him.”
Wayne called Pierce’s growth “well deserved.” He added, “The guy comes in and works hard, true professional, ultimate professional.”
The on-field production backs up every word. Pierce is coming off back-to-back big games, posting 115 receiving yards in Week 9 and 84 more in Week 10, continuing a stretch that’s elevated him into one of the NFL’s best deep threats.
Through eight games, Pierce has 28 receptions for 585 yards, despite missing time with a concussion. That projects to 1,097 yards and 53 catches on the season, numbers that would demolish his previous career highs.
Before 2025, his best yardage total was 824 in 2024. His rookie-season high of 41 catches in 2022 doesn’t come close to matching this year’s pace.
His efficiency has jumped as well. Pierce owns a career-best catch rate of 53.8 percent and leads the NFL in yards per reception at 20.9, per PFF.
He also led the league in that category last season at 22.3 yards per catch. The gap between Pierce and the next closest qualifying receiver, Jameson Williams, wasn’t small — Williams finished at just 17.3.
Pierce remains the league’s premier vertical target. He leads all receivers with 17 receptions of 35-plus air yards since entering the league in 2022.
For a Colts offense built around explosiveness and spacing, Pierce has become far more than a role player — he’s a foundational piece.
And if Indianapolis wants to keep him, the message from Pittman and Wayne is the same: sign him now, before the market makes that decision a whole lot more expensive.
