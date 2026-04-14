Colts Sign Safety Depth Ahead of NFL Draft

Indianapolis, IN -- The Indianapolis Colts have signed safety Nasir Adderley, the team announced.

After sporadically adressing the safety position thus far, the Colts have added the former Chargers defender to continue his playing days under head coach Shane Steichen.

Adderley spent his rookie contract in Los Angeles before ultimately retiring after the 2022-23 NFL season, briefly overlapping with Steichen, who was the Chargers' quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator. He announced on social media in February his desire to unretire, and despite the long hiatus, is still just 28-years-old.

A former second-round draft selection (60th overall), Adderley quickly became a full-time starter after getting his feet wet--appeared in just four games--in his rookie season.

He started 44 of his 50 games played with the Chargers, totaling a would-be career statline of 232 total tackles, 3 interceptions, 12 passes broken up, 4.0 tackles for loss, 0.5 sack, and 2 forced fumbles.

Given that he hasn't played a down of professional football in nearly four years, it makes sense to consider him as a depth piece for the time being. Or even a camp body to see if he's 'still got it.' He started at both free and strong safety in Los Angeles, so he has the capability to backup either.

This makes the third signing of a veteran safety for the Colts this offseason, with Nasir Adderley joining Jonathan Owens and Juanyeh Thomas. With Cam Bynum locking down the free safety spot, and second-year safety Hunter Wohler earning hype to become the team's starting strong safety despite playing in zero games thus far, however, perhaps a true position battle in camp is upon us. Especially if the Colts elect to draft another safety next week.

After losing key contributors at safety to free agency this offseason in Nick Cross and Rodney Thomas II, there is now a position room full of hungry competitors.

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