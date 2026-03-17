The edge rusher position for the Indianapolis Colts needs more juice after an underwhelming 2025 season. Free agency was an opportunity to add valuable talent to quell this issue in 2026.

However, to this point, Indianapolis has only signed veteran defender Arden Key, which led to some criticism of Chris Ballard for not acquiring a higher-grade pass-rusher.

Key has mostly been a rotational piece through his NFL tenure, but perhaps there's more here than it seems. ESPN's Seth Walder believes this to be the case with Key.

In a piece grading a plethora of NFL free agency moves and trades, Walder gives Indy's signing of Key a rock-solid B+. Here's what Walder has to say about the vet.

"With Kwity Paye out the door in free agency, the Colts needed another edge rusher to play opposite Laiatu Latu. They got an upgrade at a lower cost.

Key, who spent the last three seasons in Tennessee, has long been underrated.

But at this salary, I think Key is well worth bringing in and should be more disruptive than Paye, who ranked last in pass rush win rate last season."

The #Colts are signing former #Titans standout edge Arden Key to a 2-year deal worth up to $20M with $11M guaranteed, source said.



The deal was done by Tory Dandy of Athletes First. pic.twitter.com/bgijnJUxuh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2026

After former first-round selection Kwity Paye underwhelmed in his five seasons with Indianapolis, the franchise was content to let him walk in free agency. He'd later be signed by the Las Vegas Raiders.

When the Colts signed Key, it wasn't praised as a great move because he didn't have the household name like that of a Trey Hendrickson. The Colts were all-in on the four-time Pro Bowler, but he ultimately signed with the Baltimore Ravens.

Regardless, Key isn't a slouch in the slightest, and will be more of a pass-rushing threat than Paye ever was with Indianapolis.

To put things into perspective, Paye accrued 38 pressures on 408 pass-rushing snaps. As for Key, he almost eclipsed Paye with 33 on just 294 pass-rushing snaps per Pro Football Focus.

As for the sacks, Paye logged just 4.0 through 17 games, while Key matched that (4.0) through five fewer games (12).

It's simple: Indianapolis needed more pass-rushing prowess from their edge rushing group, and Key is an upgrade in this regard over Paye.

Nov 23, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Arden Key (49) prepares to enter the field before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Another way to show that Key is an upgrade over Paye is through the prominent defensive grades from Pro Football Focus.

Below are the notable grades from each player to show the comparisons.

Overall Defensive Grade | Key (63.7) - Paye (59.0)

Pass-Rush Grade | Key (56.7) - Paye (56.8)

Run Defense Grade | Key (71.1) - Paye (65.8)

Quarterback Hits | Key (11) - Paye (9)

Minus Paye slightly edging out Key in the pass-rushing grade, Key is better than Paye on all fronts and didn't play anywhere near as much in 2025.

On the surface, an eight-year veteran like Key isn't a vibrant addition. He's mostly been a rotational piece throughout his career, but anything can happen with a change of scenery.

Key has the talent to elevate higher than he ever has, and that can happen in the NFL. Look no further than Samson Ebukam.

Ebukam was a rotational edge for the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers until Indianapolis signed him to start in 2023. Ebukam thrived when finally given a chance to start.

He led the team in sacks in 2023 with 9.5, and was also great at providing pressure and defending the running attack.

It's impossible to know if Key will do the same, but Ebukam proved that getting a real starting opportunity can bring out the best in a player.

While Key is a nice addition to help Laiatu Latu on the defensive front, Indianapolis still has work to do with their edge rusher position.

Regardless, Key is getting a big opportunity to show everyone that criticized his signing that they're dead wrong.