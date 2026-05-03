The Indianapolis Colts took care of business in the NFL Draft, especially when it came to defensive end depth.

The Colts selected Florida's George Gumbs, Jr., and Ohio State's Caden Curry back-to-back, but there's still a need for a proven starter at defensive end.

At this point, Indy should take a swing at trading for a bigger name. After watching the Philadelphia Eagles trade for Jonathan Greenard during the draft, another name stands out. Arizona Cardinals edge rusher, Josh Sweat.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Given that the Colts need to win now, Sweat is a great target for Chris Ballard to consider trading for.

The Cardinals did sign Sweat to a four-year, $76.4 million deal in 2025, and he immediately produced in his first year wearing the red threads.

Last year, Sweat stacked an impressive 12.0 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, 17 quarterback hits, and 47 quarterback pressures.

The Cardinals are in somewhat of a transition after a brutal 3-14 season that saw them conclude as one of the NFL's worst teams. This led to the firing of Jonathan Gannon and the subsequent hiring of Mike LaFleur.

Yes, Sweat is an excellent player, and along with Budda Baker, one of Arizona's premier defenders for Nick Rallis.

However, as mentioned before, Indianapolis might not be able to trust Jaylahn Tuimoloau to make the year two leap or Arden Key to suddenly become more than a rotational defensive end heading into his ninth season.

Last season, the Colts saw their former 15th-overall selection, Laiatu Latu, take a huge step in the right direction by leading the team in sacks (8.5), pressures (61), and tackles for loss (12).

Considering that Latu accomplished this without much help from the rest of the defensive front, it makes a trade for a difference-maker like Sweat all the more intriguing.

Oct 12, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) passes the ball under pressure from Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Josh Sweat (10) during the second quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Indianapolis already made a massive trade last year for Sauce Gardner, which took away their first-round picks for 2026 and 2027.

But that was a situation where the Colts were suddenly in a position for a Super Bowl run after becoming one of the hottest teams in the league. Sadly, they'd drop their next seven games in a row to finish 8-9.

So, given that the Colts are in a situation where they can't fail this year, why not go for broke and make sure the edge rushing position is completely solidified?

Sweat is a proven performer, and through 121 games, he's put together a Pro Bowl, two 10-plus sack seasons (2022 and 2025), 55.0 sacks, and 67 tackles for loss.

The Colts can't afford to fall down in the AFC South rankings, miss the playoffs, and finish with another miserable season. Making a deal with Arizona for Sweat gives them the best chance to win.

Yes, the Cardinals would need to accept, but Arizona isn't in the situation Indianapolis is. The Cardinals aren't expected to win the NFC West or compete for a Super Bowl this year, so dealing Sweat wouldn't necessarily hurt the franchise much.

Indianapolis might believe in Tuimoloau, but they can't bank on him suddenly becoming a star after hardly seeing the field last year.

Executing a deal for Sweat would give Lou Anarumo a legitimate playmaker off the edge to pair with Latu. This would bring out the best in Latu and Sweat, while finally giving the Colts a real edge rusher in the process.

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