The Indianapolis Colts have already been putting in work to revamp their defensive end position following an empty performance from the group in 2025.

Because of this outcome, Indianapolis was content letting Kwity Paye and Samson Ebukam walk in free agency. The franchise decided to bring in a fresh face in eight-year veteran edge rusher Arden Key.

Sources: Former #Titans DE Arden Key is signing with the #Colts on a 2-year deal up to $20M with $11M, guaranteed.



Key has 30.5 career sacks, including 16.5 over the past three years with Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/IiAYholZ9T — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 9, 2026

Key brings plenty of experience to the defensive end spot, and while it's not a blockbuster signing, he's an upgrade in multiple ways over Paye and Ebukam.

With Key coming to Indianapolis, it puts another long-time veteran Colts player's future with the team in question. That player is Tyquan Lewis.

Lewis' story with the Colts is one of overcoming adversity while remaining as one of the most respected defensive talents in the locker room.

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis (94) celebrates sacking Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Indianapolis drafted Lewis out of Ohio State in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft with the hopes that he'd develop into a serious edge rushing threat.

Sadly, Lewis' career was immediately impacted by big-time injuries, and unfortunately for the former Buckeye, these issues wouldn't let up.

Below is the laundry list of injuries that Lewis has faced throughout his career up to last year.

2018 | Toe - missed eight games

2019 | Ankle - missed seven games

2020 | Hip - missed no games

2021 | Right patellar tendon - missed nine games

2022 | Left patellar tendon - missed 10 games

2023 | No injuries - missed no games

2024 | Elbow - missed seven games

2025 | Groin - missed four games

Lewis has dealt with a litany of injuries during his eight seasons with Indianapolis. When tallying all the time missed, Lewis has been absent from a whopping 45 games.

Lewis has had two seasons where he's missed no time (2020 and 2023), but that isn't encouraging when factoring in how many years he's played for the Colts.

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs against Indianapolis Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis (94) during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Through 88 games and 20 starts, Lewis has 18.0 sacks, 46 quarterback hits, and 32 tackles for loss. Lewis has also applied solid pressure to quarterbacks.

Despite all of this, Key is likely to become the new Lewis in 2026 and beyond.

Key has played as many seasons as Lewis and accrued 30.5 sacks, 96 quarterback hits, and 39 tackles for loss. He's also dealt with far fewer injuries, which makes him more valuable.

One of the most important things in the NFL is availability, which Lewis has failed to accomplish.

These metrics prove that Key is a better defender and why Lewis is unlikely to be brought back by Indianapolis.

It's fair to say Key won't be a full-time starter, as his career has featured him as a rotational edge rusher for the Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Tennessee Titans.

Seeing how the Colts didn't re-sign a long-time starter like Paye and capable veteran like Ebukam, it's hard to imagine they'll pivot to keep Lewis, especially with his vast injury history.

It's never easy to allow such a loyal player and gritty contributor like Lewis to leave the team after staying within the walls of the organization for so long.

But that's the reality of the NFL, and the Colts are remaking their defensive end position. Expect Lewis to sign with a new team after Key was brought to the Circle City out of free agency.