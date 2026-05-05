Indianapolis Colts' Biggest Remaining Needs Following the NFL Draft

The Indianapolis Colts addressed many of their most pressing needs in the 2026 NFL Draft. From glaring holes at starting spots to much-needed depth and even a couple of projects for the future, each of the Colts' eight draft selections was at a position of need.

A few of the draftees will compete for starting jobs as rookies, while the remaining will fill out the rest of their respective position rooms. Even the Colts' undrafted free agent class is largely comprised of players at positions of need, a group headlined by a strong trio that features an offensive lineman, a safety, and an off-ball linebacker.

The Colts had $26.627M of cap space entering the NFL Draft, the 11th-most leaguewide. Said space will take a hit once the draft class's collective salary is included, but regardless, the Colts will have plenty of room to work with if they are to add another veteran to the mix during the remainder of the offseason.

Whether it's established veterans or shots on younger, unproven players, below are the Colts' biggest remaining positions of need as we inch closer toward the next phase of the offseason.

Wide Receiver

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin (16) lines up for stretching drills Thursday, July 24, 2025, during training camp held at Grand Park in Westfield. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The starting job at Z-receiver remains up for grabs following the NFL Draft.

As of now, the Colts are prepared to fill the void with a committee of sorts, a rotation made up of veterans Ashton Dulin and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, with 2026 7th-rounder Deion Burks rounding the group out.

A pair of 32-year-old veterans in wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Tyreek Hill remain free agents; however, the best remaining option at the position, and the best possible fit for the Colts, is former 49ers wideout Jauan Jennings.

If the Colts can convince Jennings to take a shot on their playoff-or-bust mindset, his playoff experience (11 games) will be a much-needed change of pace from what they're used to.

Defensive End

Indianapolis Colts defensive end JT Tuimoloau (91) reaches for Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's a two-man battle between Jaylahn Tuimoloau and Arden Key for the Colts' opening at starting defensive end opposite third-year pass rusher Laiatu Latu.

Tuimoloau may have dodged a bullet with the Colts electing not to address his position until the final day of the draft, selecting Florida's George Gumbs Jr. and Ohio State's Caden Curry, but his slated role as the immediate Kwity Paye replacement is by no means solidified. The second-year player will have to earn his role from Key, a former Titans veteran.

With that said, it'd be worthwhile for the Colts to poke around what's left on the defensive end free agent market. Adding a grizzled vet to the mix will not only strengthen the position room altogether, but will provide some much-needed competition.

Bonus: Offensive Line Depth

Indianapolis Colts guard Josh Sills (65), offensive tackle Blake Freeland (73) and offensive tackle Jake Witt (76) warm up in the rain during a joint practice with the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, at Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Colts OL Coach Tony Sparano Jr. may have himself a future star with Kentucky's Jalen Farmer being added to the mix via the fourth round, but the depth beyond him remains questionable.

It's admittedly difficult to find quality depth at offensive line in general, and especially at this stage in the offseason, but the Colts must add as many bodies to the mix as possible this summer to strengthen its protectors beyond the projected top six contributors.

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