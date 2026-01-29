For the fifth year in a row, the Indianapolis Colts got a head start on crafting their draft strategy after missing the postseason.

The Colts will be without their first-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft, but that doesn't mean they can't find talent further down the board. Colts general manager Chris Ballard has had decent success in the draft, but he'll need to hit a home run this year to keep his job.

Barring any trades, the Colts will have pick Nos. 47 and 78 in the first three rounds of the draft. Using the Pro Football Focus mock draft simulator, I predicted the Colts would select two defenders with their first two picks.

R2: 47 | Cincinnati LB Jake Golday

Oct 25, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg (1) is unable to hold on to a catch as he is tackled by Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jake Golday (11) and defensive back Tre Gola-Callard (6) in the second half at Nippert Stadium. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Jake Golday, the 6-foot-4, 240-pound linebacker from Cincinnati, is one of the most intriguing prospects in this class. Golday was a zero-star recruit coming out of high school and began his collegiate career at Central Arkansas before transferring to play Big 12 football in his final two seasons.

Along with his NFL-standard size, Golday posted a 4.24 shuttle, sub 4.6 40-yard dash, and a 10-foot-7 broad jump.

Golday led the Bearcats with 104 total tackles and 3.5 sacks on the season and tacked on three passes defended and a forced fumble. Golday posted a 9.4% missed tackle rate, a number that could be improved upon.

Jake Golday - Cincinnati LB

HT-6'4 WT-240LBs

2025 Stats-105TKLs-6TFLs-3.5SKs



Pros-Great Size, Reliable Tackler, Great run defender, Great block shedding, high coverage ceiling



Cons-Age, Weak pass rush skills, bad eye discipline in zone coverage



Grade-Early Day 2 pic.twitter.com/r7k9ysmPtO — Scouting Department (@ScoutingDpt) January 26, 2026

For the Colts, who have leaned on veterans such as Germaine Pratt and Zaire Franklin recently, Golday represents a younger, more dynamic option to solidify the linebacker corps. His skill set fits the modern NFL’s demand for linebackers who can handle coverage assignments and also serve as edge blitz options if needed.

Golday is listed as the 57th-ranked prospect on PFF's big board, but his size and speed fit the Colts' immediate needs. Considering defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo was in the same city as Golday in 2024, he may have gotten a good look at him in his first year as a Bearcat.

R3: 78 | Florida State DT Darrell Jackson Jr.

Nov 2, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr (6) pursues North Carolina Tarheels running back Davion Gause (21) in the second quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. | Robert Myers-Imagn Images

Darrell Jackson Jr. is an imposing defensive lineman clocking in at 6-foot-5, 337 pounds. An important statistic to note is his 35-inch arms, a feat that Chris Ballard looks for in his defensive linemen.

Jackson was invited to the East-West Shrine Bowl and was a late addition to the Senior Bowl. The fifth-year senior made an immediate impact at Senior Bowl practices, shoving down offensive linemen with ease.

Welcome to Mobile, Darrell Jackson Jr.



6-5, 328 lbs, 35" arms, 11" hands - you feel those numbers here. pic.twitter.com/X22FpCOZPx — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 29, 2026

Over his final two seasons, Jackson recorded 75 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. His mammoth stature forces offensive lines to double team him, which can create advantageous 1-on-1s for edge rushers on the outside.

Jackson had the chance to enter his name into the draft last season, but he opted to stay one more year at Florida State after winning the Bobby Bowden Leadership Award. The Colts need a young leader on the defensive interior, especially since Grover Stewart and DeForest Buckner are inching closer to the end of their careers.

PFF has Jackson as the 82nd-ranked prospect in this year's draft, so securing him in the third round is certainly a possibility for Indianapolis.

Final Thoughts

We know how much Ballard values physical traits in his players. Both of these guys, but especially Jackson, have measurables that jump off the page. If the Colts want to add two elite athletes to their ranks, then going the route of Golday-Jackson is very feasible.

