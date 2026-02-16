Colts Take a Third-Round QB Swing in Latest Mock

The 2026 NFL draft is just a couple of months away as the Indianapolis Colts finalize their big board and future outlook. It'll be the Colts' 10th draft under general manager Chris Ballard as the long-time executive looks to make a final push for an AFC South title.

With free agency yet to open, the Colts' draft strategy remains unclear. That being said, there are a few positions that could benefit from being addressed in both free agency and the draft, especially within the defensive front seven.

Pro Football Focus analyst Gordon McGuinness published his latest three-round mock draft, with the Colts selecting 47th and 78th overall. McGuinness has the Colts addressing linebacker and quarterback with the team's first two picks.

Pick No. 47 | Jake Golday | LB | Cincinnati

Oct 25, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg (1) is unable to hold on to a catch as he is tackled by Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jake Golday (11) and defensive back Tre Gola-Callard (6) in the second half at Nippert Stadium. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

With their second-round pick, McGuinness has the Colts selecting Jake Golday out of the University of Cincinnati. At 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, Golday is a former edge rusher who transitioned to linebacker.

Golday plays physically, and he moves extremely well for his frame. On film, Golday has lapses in coverage, but his downhill speed allows him to fill rushing lanes and shave blockers.

#Cincinnati LB Jake Golday (#11) is an interesting prospect in a loaded LB class. 6'4, 240, former EDGE who is an explosive player downhill and takes on blocks really well. You can see the inexperience in coverage + some deficiencies in lateral movement, but the dude can play pic.twitter.com/4Egvqb8wRI — JP Acosta (@acosta32_jp) February 10, 2026

The Colts had a bit of a linebacker carousel going at the beginning of the season. When Jaylon Carlies went down with an ankle injury, the Colts were forced to start Joe Bachie, who had never been a regular starter during his time with the Cincinnati Bengals. Bachie was cut in early October due to a mixture of poor performance and a toe injury.

The Colts signed Germaine Pratt to fill the void, and he played fairly well during his half-season stint. Pratt is set to hit the open market this spring, and if the Colts don't bring him back, they'll have a void next to Zaire Franklin in the heart of the defense.

Golday is among many linebackers with a Day 2 grade; it'd simply be a question of whether he fits Lou Anarumo's scheme.

In his final collegiate season, Golday recorded 104 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, 3 passes defended, and a forced fumble. He earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2025 and was the first Bearcat to record 100-plus tackles in a season since Ivan Pace Jr. in 2022.

Pick No. 78 | Drew Allar | QB | Penn State

Oct 11, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) stands on the field during a warmup prior to the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

With their third-round pick, McGuinness has the Colts selecting Penn State quarterback Drew Allar, who broke his ankle in mid-October.

Allar is 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds, which are comparable to Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen's measurables. Allar played his best in 2023 and 2024, throwing for 5,958 yards, 49 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions on a 63.2% completion rate. Over that span, Allar rushed for another 512 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Before suffering his broken ankle, Allar was having a subpar 2025. Although he has an a cannon of an arm, he struggles with consistency and decision making.

The talent and traits are there for Drew Allar. He does do well when pocket breaks down and can throw on the run. His stock might increase and who knows if a team falls in love with him maybe he’s a R2. We know how QBs fly up draft boards. https://t.co/fKq8kWc7Gw pic.twitter.com/kpMTcQYvHC — Steel Legends (@Steel_Legends) January 28, 2026

Considering the Colts already have Anthony Richardson Sr. and Riley Leonard on their roster, there may be no need to draft a quarterback in the third round, unless you think one of them will be traded. Even then, drafting a quarterback this early would signal the Colts don't have 100% belief in Daniel Jones' recovery.

Of course, that's assuming the Colts re-sign Jones. The two sides are set to open contract talks soon, with price estimates in the $30-40 million a year range.

Allar would be a big gamble from Indy's front office. Considering how well Leonard played in Week 18, this would feel like a wasted pick in the third round. A backup quarterback shouldn't be the Colts' priority this early in the draft.

