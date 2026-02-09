As the 2026 NFL draft approaches, the Indianapolis Colts find themselves in need of talent and playmaking at the linebacker position. The Colts have a severe lack of depth at the position, which needs to be addressed in the early rounds of the draft.

In Lou Anarumo's first season as defensive coordinator in Indianapolis, the Colts trotted out veterans Zaire Franklin and Germaine Pratt as the starting linebackers for the majority of the season. Pratt wasn't brought in until after Week 5, days after the team released Joe Bachie, who was the original starter alongside Franklin.

Franklin and Pratt had their moments, but defenses took advantage of them throughout the season. The Colts need to add a young talent, which is where the draft comes into play.

ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller thinks the Colts should target a guy like Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., who is projected to go in the second round.

"With no first-round pick, the Colts won't be on the clock until Friday night," Miller wrote. "When that happens, finding impact players on the defensive front seven is crucial. Linebacker has been a weak point for the defense, and this draft is loaded with talented prospects with second-round grades. Anthony Hill Jr. (Texas) has the range and versatility to be a good fit."

Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) celebrates with linebacker Barryn Sorrell (88) and linebacker Trey Moore (8) after a play during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

In December, Hill decided to forego his final year of college eligibility to enter the NFL draft. Later this month, Hill will put on a show at the NFL combine.

As one of the more freakish athletes in this class, Hill has the potential to translate nicely to the NFL level. Standing at 6-foot-3 and 238 pounds, Hill has a reported 40-yard dash time in the low 4.4s. That sort of speed for a big linebacker is rare, which makes him the perfect piece for Anarumo's defense.

Upgrading the second level with a playmaker like Hill could substantially improve the Colts’ front seven. Analysts have noted that Hill brings more than just physical tools. His instincts in zone coverage are decent, but with some fine-tuning, he could be just as good in man coverage. His archetype would match up perfectly with elite tight ends.

Entering the 2025 season, Hill had tallied the most coverage stops (32) for all FBS linebackers since 2023, per Pro Football Focus. Hill is a bloodhound in the middle of the field, always seeking out the ball carrier.

In his college career, Hill racked up 249 total tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, 4 passes defended, 3 interceptions, and 8 forced fumbles in 40 games played. He was a day-one impact player for the Longhorns, and he could theoretically have that same impact in Indianapolis.

Anthony Hill Jr. (6’3 240) Texas



+ Versatility to play on the edge and at off-ball linebacker

+ Blitz timing

+ Physical tackler

+ Just now turning 21 years old

+ Relentless pursuit

+ 79.7 run defense grade in 2025

+ Just a 4.5% missed tackle rate

+ 17 sacks in three seasons with… pic.twitter.com/xWyKA1TWVu — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) January 26, 2026

If the Colts select Hill, he would join a linebacker group that has seen mixed results. Adding Hill’s range and versatility could elevate the entire unit. His presence as a pass-rush threat could also allow the defense to dial up pressure more effectively.

If the Colts don't bring back one of Pratt or Franklin, Hill is a player who could be thrown into the fire early on.

Unfortunately, the Colts don't have much control over which linebacker will fall to them. With the 47th overall pick, the Colts will have to wait for Hill to drop into their hands in the middle of the second round.

