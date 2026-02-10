There might not be a first-round pick in this year's NFL draft for the Indianapolis Colts, but there's still room to make vast improvements and add talent where needed, especially the defense.

In Chad Reuter's first mock draft of 2026 for NFL.com, he has Indianapolis using the 47th and 78th picks to address two massive areas of need: defensive tackle and linebacker.

Without further delay, here are Reuter's picks for the Colts.

47th Overall: Defensive Tackle | Caleb Banks (Florida)

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators defensive tackle Caleb Banks (88) celebrates recovering a fumble during the second quarter against the Florida State Seminoles at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

I personally would have had Indianapolis drafting either a linebacker or defensive end with their first pick of the draft, but there's nothing wrong with addressing the interior. In this case, it's Florida's Caleb Banks.

Given that DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart will be 32 when the season starts, it's key to have a young talent to develop for the inevitable day when both regress or call it a career.

Banks played five seasons in college, two for Louisville (2021-2022) and three for Florida (2023-2025). During those campaigns, Banks accumulated 48 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and three fumbles forced.

Caleb Banks (IDL #88) has the ability to convert speed to power inside and delvier some nice knock back. pic.twitter.com/i78ea7SbE7 — Cole Jackson (@ColeJacksonFB) February 10, 2026

Banks suffered a broken foot, which limited his final collegiate season to three games with the Gators. Regardless, the 6'7" behemoth showed promise as a run defender with potential to put pressure on quarterbacks.

Given the big-time injury to Banks, this selection feels like a bit of a gamble if the Colts go this way. However, if Banks can recover in full, he could make an impact as a rotational defensive tackle as soon as his debut NFL year.

78th Overall: Linebacker | Jacob Golday (Cincinnati)

Oct 11, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jake Golday (11) attempts to tackle UCF Knights quarterback Cam Fancher (14) in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Cincinnati's Jake Golday was an excellent linebacker for the Bearcats through both seasons with the program (2024 and 2025). However, it was his second season that stood out most.

Golday finished with 105 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, three pass breakups, and a fumble forced through 12 games.

His Pro Football Focus grades also reflect his versatility and efficiency. He posted the following metrics.

82.4 overall

90.6 run defense (led the team)

77.5 coverage

83.1 tackling

18 quarterback pressures

Jake Golday continues to stand out in a really strong LB class. I think there are 3 future Pro Bowl LBs playing college football in Ohio right now.



He’s an elite athlete compared to most sub-LBs, but at 6’3”/240 you aren’t making any tradeoffs in run support. Plays blocks as… pic.twitter.com/109TUv4meX — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) October 7, 2025

The Colts have a serious problem with their linebacker depth. Outside of Zaire Franklin, the only players on the roster that aren't free agents are Austin Ajiake, Jaylon Carlies, and Buddy Johnson.

Germaine Pratt played solid football for Indianapolis after getting picked up during the 2025 season. Even if the Colts re-sign Pratt, they'll still need more at this position.

Given how underwhelming Carlies was, along with hardly playing due to injury, a player like Golday can join the linebacker ranks and help with this depth problem.

This is a wildly deep linebacker class for 2026, and the Colts must take full advantage of all the options at their disposal.

Expect the Colts to pick a linebacker in either rounds two or three. While it's impossible to predict who Chris Ballard will take, it's a position he's done well at drafting, and Golday could very well be a Colt when it's all said and done in late April.

