Three Colts Players Who May Be Gone This Free Agency
It's the bye week for the Indianapolis Colts, which means it's time to regroup, refocus, and analyze the first half of the season.
The Colts are making a push for the number one seed in the AFC, but they'll face the second-toughest remaining schedule over their final seven games. This stretch could be the last opportunity for some Colts players to prove why they deserve a new contract ahead of free agency.
Let's take a look at three Colts who could be leaving Indianapolis this spring.
1. RT Braden Smith
Braden Smith has been a staple of the Colts' offensive line in the Chris Ballard era. Originally a second-round pick in 2018, Smith has been a stout blocker over the last eight seasons.
Smith is in the final year of a four-year, $70 million deal that was restructured to pay out only $8 million this season. Smith dealt with some adversity last season as he battled severe OCD, but the tackle has bounced back in a big way for Indianapolis.
That being said, Smith turns 30 in March. He'll be entering the final seasons of his career, and it's unclear whether he remains a part of the offense's blueprint.
The Colts already moved on from Ryan Kelly and Will Fries earlier this year, which could make one think that Smith might be next.
According to Pro Football Focus, Smith has a 68.3 overall grade on the season, which ranks 32nd among 76 eligible tackles. Smith isn't playing poorly by any means, but the team will closely evaluate whether he's worth the chunk of salary cap that he's bound to take up.
Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter
2. DE Samson Ebukam
After leading the team with 9.5 sacks in 2023, Samson Ebukam has struggled to get back to his peak form after suffering a torn Achilles tendon before the 2024 season. The ninth-year pass rusher is now dealing with an MCL injury, which has kept him out for the past three weeks.
Ebukam is in the final year of a three-year, $24 million contract he signed in 2023. He'll turn 31 over the summer, and for a man who has gone through as many injuries as he has, he may be nearing the end of his time in Indy.
In seven games this season, Ebukam has tallied 2 sacks, 14 total tackles (3 for loss), and 7 QB hits.
The Colts have multiple pass rushers on expiring contracts, which makes it tricky when it comes to deciding which ones to let walk. Considering Ebukam's age and recent injury history, I imagine that the front office will let him go in the spring.
3. DE Kwity Paye
The Colts exercised their fifth-year option on Kwity Paye in May 2024, which gave the former first-round pick a fully guaranteed deal worth over $13 million.
Paye has recorded 3 sacks, 19 total tackles (4 for loss), and 6 QB hits in 10 games played this season. Paye has been a consistent piece of the Colts' pass rush and run defense, but his asking price could end up being too much for the Colts to afford.
When Dayo Odeyingbo left earlier this year, he was paid nearly $16 million annually by the Chicago Bears. His numbers are comparable to Paye's, and other teams desperate for a pass rusher may be willing to give Paye a payday.
Paye had two back-to-back seasons with 8 sacks before this year, so he's shown that he can be a decent edge presence. The question is, with players like Daniel Jones, Alec Pierce, and Nick Cross still left without a contract, is it worth giving Paye the money?