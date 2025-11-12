Shane Steichen’s Coach of the Year Odds Rise as Colts Surge to 8–2
Shane Steichen is officially in the thick of the Coach of the Year race — and climbing fast.
As of this week, Steichen sits at +175 odds to win the 2025 NFL Coach of the Year award, per DraftKings Sportsbook. That puts him right behind New England's Mike Vrabel (+120), setting up what looks like a two-man sprint down the stretch.
At this point in the season, there isn’t much of an argument against Steichen’s candidacy. His Indianapolis Colts have stormed to an 8–2 record, tied for the best mark in football, and they’ve done it with a creative and balanced attack that mirrors their coach’s mindset.
Statistically, Indianapolis is a juggernaut. The Colts lead the league in points scored (321), offensive yards per game (396.9), total rushing yards (1,453), total touchdowns (38), rushing touchdowns (22), and point differential (+115), while ranking second in passing yards (2,516).
No team in football has been more efficient through ten weeks. Steichen has molded this roster into one of the NFL’s most consistent and dangerous units on both sides of the ball.
The numbers, though, only tell part of the story. What’s made Steichen’s case so strong is his vision, conviction, and trust in his plan — especially when that plan raised eyebrows.
Before the season, Steichen made the bold call to start Daniel Jones after a close quarterback competition. It was a decision that was questioned across Indianapolis, but now it looks like a masterstroke.
Jones has thrived under Steichen’s aggressive, tempo-heavy scheme. The Colts’ offense is explosive yet disciplined — two qualities rarely found together in today’s NFL.
Perhaps most impressive is the year-over-year evolution of this team. After missing the postseason by two games last season, Steichen has elevated Indianapolis into one of the most well-rounded squads in the league.
The Colts are winning big, closing tight games, and showing poise that reflects their head coach. It’s no coincidence that Steichen’s sideline demeanor has translated directly into team identity.
It’s easy to forget now, but Steichen opened the season with +3500 odds to win the award. Those odds ranked eighth-worst among all 32 NFL head coaches.
He’s gone from a long shot to a frontrunner in just two months. That rise alone tells you everything about the job he’s done.
If the Colts continue on their current trajectory and secure the AFC’s top seed, it’ll be impossible to overlook Steichen’s case. Coach of the Year isn’t just within reach — it’s his to lose.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
