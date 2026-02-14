Titans Forecasted to Immediately Act if Colts Botch Alec Pierce

The Indianapolis Colts has plenty surrounding the re-signing of quarterback Daniel Jones after a surging 2025 season.

However, arguably, the bigger storyline is Chris Ballard finding a way to retain Alec Pierce following a campaign that saw him lead the NFL in yards per catch again (21.3) and eclipse 1,000 receiving yards.

Despite the clear intentions from the Colts to do whatever is necessary to keep Pierce, Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron has the AFC South-rival Tennessee Titans swooping in to sign the dynamic playmaker.

"With Brian Daboll serving as the Titans’ new offensive coordinator, the fit for Pierce is strong.

Prior to being relieved of his duties as the Giants' head coach following Week 10, Daboll helped New York lead the NFL in percentage of passes targeted 20-plus yards downfield.

Pierce is a threat to take the top off any defense, having tied for the third-most deep receptions (24) over the past two seasons."

Alec Pierce 47 REC, 1003 YDS, 6 TDs 2025 NFL Season Highlights.pic.twitter.com/QqlhSXKIE0 https://t.co/BJd2cDCdaw — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) February 13, 2026

To claim the Titans will sign Pierce is truly bold; however, Tennessee desperately needs more help in their wide receiver room. Below are the names by wide receiver alignment per Ourlads.

Left Wide Receiver | Elic Ayomanor, Van Jefferson

Right Wide Receiver | Calvin Ridley, Bryce Oliver

Slot Wide Receiver | Chimere Dike, James Proche II, Mason Kinsey

With new leadership in the form of head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, the Titans' roster will look different, but the offense needs the most help.

So, making a move for a player like Pierce would fit the bill.

There's only one issue with this projection: the franchise tag at the disposal of the Colts.

Sep 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) runs after making a catch during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Colts used the franchise tag on current wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. in early 2024 to help extend their timeline on working out a long-term deal.

It's assumed that, if needed, the Colts will do just that with Pierce. The franchise tag amount in 2026 for a wide receiver rests at $28,824,000.

While that's a robust amount, given how much Pierce impacted Shane Steichen's offense in 2025, it would be well worth it to give Indianapolis the necessary time to get something long-term inked.

Pierce has done great things for Indianapolis over the last two seasons (31 games), showcasing that he's hitting the peak of his prime. Below are those numbers.

84 catches

1,827 receiving yards

21.7 yards per catch (leads NFL)

13 receiving touchdowns

73 first downs

Pierce also showed in 2025 that he's becoming more than just a vertical threat, opening up his route tree while continuing to also be a factor as a blocker.

The threat of Pierce opens up everything else for the Colts' offense, as defenses must respect his uncanny propensity to make huge plays.

Names like Pittman, Tyler Warren, and Josh Downs would benefit from Pierce by having more opportunities to get open underneath and in the intermediate game.

It also opens up more for Jonathan Taylor to make an impact with the rushing attack.

SOURCE: Colts are not expected to let WR Alec Pierce hit the open market and could use the franchise tag on their big-play wide out depending on what happens with FA QB Daniel Jones.



The tag for WRs is $28.8M while the QB tag comes in at $47.3M. pic.twitter.com/DAAMLosaND — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) February 13, 2026

Anything can happen in the unpredictable nature that is NFL free agency, but it seems like this is simply not going to happen, but especially within the division to a team like the Titans.

As mentioned before, this was the same situation Ballard faced with Pittman just two years ago, and the former USC receiver ended up with a fresh three-year, $70 million deal ($23.3 million annually).

If Indianapolis somehow bungles Pierce and he ends up within the division, it would be a colossal failure on the part of Ballard and the Colts' organization.

The breaking news that the Colts franchise tag Pierce might not be far away, and it needs to happen if the Indy brass can't get something done before the legal tampering period starts on March 9th, with free agency closely behind on March 11th.

Pierce is a staple of Indianapolis' offense, and that must remain in 2026 and beyond.

I don’t think people realize how good Alec Pierce actually is…



He’s likely not hitting the open-market regardless, so it’s a moot point. But if he did, I’d be all over that. Ideal fit. https://t.co/X7N62VsWkP — Daniel Rotman (@daniel_rotman15) February 13, 2026

