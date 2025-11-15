Why Colts' Tyler Warren Deserves Rare Dual All-Pro Honors
It's only been 10 weeks, but it's looking like the Indianapolis Colts hit a home run by selecting tight end Tyler Warren with the 14th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.
Warren leads all tight ends with 617 receiving yards, and he ranks third with 50 receptions. He has added a new dimension to Shane Steichen's offense, and he's already one of Daniel Jones' favorite weapons.
What makes Warren special is his versatility. Steichen has had him line up in the slot, out wide, at quarterback, and most importantly, at fullback.
Warren's All-Pro Case
Because he can line up anywhere, Warren has a chance to join a small list of people who have won All-Pro honors at two positions in the same season. Warren is in contention to win First-Team All-Pro honors not only at tight end, but at fullback, too.
Warren's first big play from the fullback position came against the Denver Broncos, when he slipped through the A-gap for a 41-yard reception. Two games later, Warren got his first career touchdown while rushing as a fullback against the Los Angeles Rams.
When Warren is at fullback, the Colts are averaging a whopping 6.7 yards per carry. His run-blocking prowess has been on full display throughout the season, but one notable play came against the Tennessee Titans in Week 3.
On a rush up the middle, Warren laid the boom on a Titans linebacker to help pave the way for a Jonathan Taylor 46-yard touchdown. For a guy in his first season, Warren is already one of the best tight end blockers in football.
According to Stampede Blue's Jay Robins, Warren ranks first among all fullbacks in separation score (.222), yards per route run (5), and win percentage (11.1%). As a ball carrier, he has four touches for two first downs and a touchdown.
When Warren is in the backfield, the Colts have 26 rushes for 175 yards and 4 touchdowns. Having a 6-foot-6 fullback never hurts, especially when he's a stout blocker and a receiving threat.
Even though the fullback position is a dying art, the Colts have found a guy who plays it at the highest level. Warren can not only help chip defensive ends, but he can also line up to plow defensive linemen and linebackers to give Taylor an open running lane.
If you look at a guy like Kyle Juszczyk, who is an All-Pro fullback for the San Francisco 49ers, his EPA per play is -.051. Warren, however, has an EPA per play of .230 from the fullback position.
Warren leads all fullbacks in EPA this season. If Steichen keeps using him in the backfield, he'll have a real shot at becoming the first Colts player to earn All-Pro honors at two different positions, and he'll do it in his first season.
The Colts haven't had an All-Pro tight end since Dallas Clark in 2009. Warren has a chance to end that streak, and he's just scratching the surface of his full potential.