Colts' Updated Playoff Picture After Week 11 Action
The Indianapolis Colts' bye week is finally over, but it didn't go by without some change in the AFC playoff picture.
There were quite a few important games played this week that impacted where the Colts stand in the AFC standings. From divisional challengers to top-seeded contenders, let's take a look at the major results from this week's action.
New England Patriots Win vs. New York Jets
The Patriots pulled out a win against the Jets in an AFC East primetime showdown in Foxborough. The victory moved the Patriots ahead of the Colts in the AFC standings, putting them at 9-2.
The Patriots haven't had their bye week, so it's still possible for the Colts to reclaim their top spot in the conference as long as they keep winning.
Drake Maye's squad faces only one more team with a record above .500, the Buffalo Bills.
Denver Broncos Win vs. Kansas City Chiefs
The Broncos took care of business against the Chiefs on Sunday afternoon, moving to 9-2 on the year. Because the Broncos have one more conference win than the Patriots, they're currently in sole possession of the number one seed.
Denver will head into their bye week victorious. If the Colts can win this weekend, they'll jump back ahead of the Broncos in the AFC standings.
The Chiefs remain out of the AFC playoff picture after suffering their fifth loss of the season. The Colts will travel to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday to face Patrick Mahomes, and they have an opportunity to deal another blow to their wild-card hopes.
Jacksonville Jaguars Win vs. Los Angeles Chargers
To be honest, almost everything went wrong for the Colts during the bye week. The Jaguars walloped the Chargers, giving Jacksonville a fighting chance to win the AFC South.
The Colts are two games ahead of Jacksonville, but the two teams have yet to meet. Considering the Colts haven't won in Jacksonville since 2014, the division title is still up for grabs.
If there are any positive takeaways from the weekend, it's that the Chargers are falling behind in the race for the number one seed thanks to a fourth loss.
Buffalo Bills Win vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Bills have had a wonky season, but they remain one game behind the Colts in the AFC standings after taking down the Buccaneers in a thrilling matchup.
At 7-3, the Bills have six games left to play against AFC competition. They'll face the Patriots in just under a month, and that game could end up determining the AFC East winner.
If the Bills are forced to be a wild card team, the Colts may have to face them in the postseason.
Houston Texans Win vs. Tennessee Titans
To make things even more competitive in the AFC South, the Texans won their second game in a row with Davis Mills under center, beating the Titans thanks to a game-winning field goal.
The Colts haven't faced the Texans yet, but the two teams will meet in a couple of weeks. The Colts must prioritize their four divisional games remaining and go all-in for an AFC South title.
Overall, the bye week went about as poorly as possible for Indianapolis. Teams at the top of the AFC won, and their two biggest division rivals won.
That being said, the Colts still control their own destiny. If they can beat the Chiefs on the road, it'll be a momentous win to kick off the final stretch.