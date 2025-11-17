Has Colts' Charvarius Ward Lost Favor Since Being Signed?
The Indianapolis Colts' offense is the talk of anything related to the Circle City franchise, but Lou Anarumo's defense deserves immense respect.
After trading for superstar cornerback Sauce Gardner, it signifies that the team is all-in this year, and the defense might get back fellow star cornerback Charvarius Ward.
After missing six games due to a concussion, there's a chance Ward returns just in time for the bout against the Kansas City Chiefs. Ward was undoubtedly a massive offseason signing, but The Athletic's Daniel Popper believes it has less impact now than when Ward was inked to a new deal.
After grading the Ward addition with an A, he's lowered it down to a B since then. Here's the breakdown from Popper.
"Ward was absolutely living up to the contract before his second concussion. If Ward can return, defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo will be cooking with gas having Ward and Gardner on the outside and elite nickel Kenny Moore on the inside. A lot to be determined here."
To give Ward a B grade simply because of missing some games due to a concussion is curious, but regardless of the designation, the former San Francisco 49ers cornerback is a huge piece of this defense.
As Popper mentions, Ward's return will give Anarumo an incredible trifecta of cornerbacks. Gardner and Ward can secure the outside spots and potentially trail the best WRs from opposition.
As for Kenny Moore II, he'll handle the slot duties and has played fantastically this year, putting up 28 tackles, four pass breakups, and an interception return for a touchdown.
Ward's return will be welcomed with open arms by Anarumo and the Colts roster, and with good reason: he was playing like one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL before succumbing to a concussion.
While there are good statistics to reference for Ward, his Pro Football Focus grades really paint an excellent picture of what he's been able to do this year.
Ward has put up PFF grades of 83.4 overall and 83.0 coverage, both of which are good enough for second among 109 eligible cornerbacks.
Ward has recently been forgotten due to the weight of the Gardner trade, and that makes sense. But, Ward was signed for similar reasons as to why Gardner was traded for.
The downgrade from Popper makes little sense and has more to do with his injury and lack of availability rather than ability or performance.
If Ward can get back into action for the Week 12 battle with the Chiefs, then Anarumo's secondary will be at full strength with Gardner now in the mix.
When considering the trio of Ward, Gardner, and Moore being paired with the safety combination of Nick Cross and Cam Bynum, it makes Anarumo's defensive backfield even more potent than ever before.
Ward needs to avoid further injury, but has played excellently in his short stint with the Colts. We'll see what happens with his status as Indy's collision with the Chiefs fast approaches.