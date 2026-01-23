In a turbulent season, few things, including touches, were guaranteed for Indianapolis Colts playmakers. The Colts tried to spread the ball around early, and once Daniel Jones went down, they were committed to the run.

Despite the team having multiple playmakers, one receiver stood out from the bunch: Alec Pierce. The fourth-year ballhawk out of Cincinnati had his first season with over 1,000 receiving yards, achieving that milestone with a mere 47 receptions.

Pierce and the Colts agreed to discuss a possible contract extension until after the season, a move that could cost Indianapolis a fortune. Pierce proved his value as a deep threat, averaging over 20 yards per reception for the second consecutive season.

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) draws the pass interference penalty on Houston Texans safety K'Von Wallace (38) during the first half at NRG Stadium. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Receiver-needy teams could be willing to break the bank for Pierce, and one Pro Football Focus analyst thinks that his best landing spot is outside of Indy.

PFF's Mason Cameron sees the New York Giants as the best potential landing spot for Pierce this offseason.

"Jaxson Dart was one of the most aggressive deep passers in college football coming out, recording the most 20-plus-yard passing attempts in the Power Four over his final two seasons," Cameron wrote. "That resulted in the New York Giants posting the NFL's highest deep passing rate last season, but the lack of a vertical threat that can take the top off of defenses was sorely missed. Pierce can step into that role and make an immediate impact."

The Giants, who just signed John Harbaugh as their head coach, will be looking for weapons to pair alongside Malik Nabers out wide. New York is a young and explosive team, but the only issue is that they have very little cap space.

PFF lists the Giants as the best landing spot for free agent WR Alec Pierce.



"Pierce is a lethal deep threat that could transform any offense." pic.twitter.com/vffexwmgZX — Big Blue Film Room (@BigBlueFilmRoom) January 21, 2026

According to OverTheCap, the Giants have just under $2 million in cap space to work with. That's certainly not enough to offer Pierce a competitive deal, even if cuts are made.

Pierce could draw interest from teams like the Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, and Seattle Seahawks, all of whom have $75 million or more in cap space.

Pierce expressed interest in staying in Indianapolis, and he said that the team's decision on Daniel Jones will impact where he plays next season. The Colts are expected to bring Jones back, barring any setbacks in his Achilles rehab.

Cameron mentioned that Pierce's 81.4 PFF receiving grade ranks among the top 25 of all receivers since 2024. Teams without a true WR1 will be willing to pay up for Pierce, which means the question becomes: will the Colts match a price?

With about $30 million in cap space, the Colts have some room to work with, but they'll also have to use a large chunk of that to pay Jones.

Chris Ballard has a ton of contracts to negotiate. If the Colts bring both guys back and still somehow have room to make some free agent signings, I'll be impressed.

