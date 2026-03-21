Contract Details Revealed for 4 Newest Colts Signings

The Indianapolis Colts have spent most of their cap space on their own in-house players, but they've made plenty of low-cost veteran signings to raise the team's floor.

Over the second week of free agency, the Colts filled depth needs across the board, especially on defense. None of the signings jump off the page, but they all fill some sort of need for Indy. According to Spotrac, four of the Colts' newest signings will cost the team $5.7 million.

Here's a breakdown of each of their contracts.

LB Akeem Davis Gaither: 1-year, $2.7M ($1.5M guaranteed)

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (27) celebrates an interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Colts had a massive roster gap at linebacker entering the week, but the signing of Akeem Davis-Gaither partially fills that. Davis-Gaither is a former fourth-round pick made by Lou Anarumo while he was in Cincinnati, but he had his breakout year in 2025 with the Arizona Cardinals.

Last season, Davis-Gaither posted a career-high 117 total tackles under Jonathan Gannon. If he can build on that in 2026, the Colts will have a steal at linebacker for just under $3 million.

He’s capable of contributing on special teams as well.

CB Cam Taylor-Britt: 1-year, $1.4M ($687k guaranteed)

Oct 5, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) warms up before a game against the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

At corner, the Colts signed another Anarumo guy in cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt. The fifth-year man out of Nebraska signed for the veteran minimum, and will carry a cap hit of $1.2 million.

Taylor-Britt served a brief jail sentence in early January due to charges of reckless driving and driving without a valid license. On the field, Taylor-Britt had been a playmaker for the Bengals' defense.

Across four seasons, Taylor-Britt recorded 203 total tackles, four tackles for loss, seven interceptions, 38 passes defended, and two forced fumbles. Considering Sauce Gardner and Mooney Ward are expected to lead the secondary, Taylor-Britt will likely be a rotational player for Anarumo.

WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: 1-year, $1.4M ($437k guaranteed)

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (18) takes the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Offensively, the Colts added wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine on a one-year, $1.4 million deal with $437,000 guaranteed and a $1.2 million cap hit. After trading Michael Pittman Jr., the Colts needed another receiver, and Westbrook-Ikhine replaces the sort of red zone role that Pittman played.

Although he had a disappointing 2025 season with the Miami Dolphins, Westbrook-Ikhine caught nine touchdowns in 2024 with Will Levis and Mason Rudolph at quarterback.

Westbrook-Ikhine will likely fill in as the Colts' WR3 if they don't make any moves in the draft. For only $1.4 million, that's not a bad deal.

CB Cameron Mitchell: 1-year, $1.2M ($25k guaranteed)

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Cameron Mitchell (43) breaks up a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Tim Patrick (17) on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite signing Cam Taylor-Britt, the Colts went ahead and brought back former fifth-round pick Cameron Mitchell. The Colts' cornerback room is crowded, so Mitchell will have to fight for a roster spot come August.

Mitchell appeared in eight games for the Colts last season, recording 18 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and four passes defended.

If the Colts were willing to bring him back, they may be trying to move on from guys like Jaylon Jones or Johnathan Edwards. On paper, Indy has an elite secondary; it's just a matter of whether they can stay healthy.

Recent Indianapolis #Colts Updates

Top 51 Cap Space: $27M (13th)



LB Akeem Davis-Gaither

1-year, $2.7M; $1.5M g'teed

Cap Hit: $2.7M



CB Cam Taylor-Britt

1-year, $1.4M; $687k g'teed

Cap Hit: $1.2M



WR Nick Westbrook

1-year, $1.4M; $437k g'teed

Cap Hit: $1.2M



CB Cameron Mitchell… — Spotrac (@spotrac) March 21, 2026