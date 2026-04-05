Draft Forecast Has Colts Rolling Out Weird Strategy

Draft season is officially upon the NFL, and the Indianapolis Colts are mere weeks away from using this time to acquire critically important talent. This is especially the case given that the Colts don't have a first-round selection.

This means Day 2 will be crucial for Indianapolis to nail their picks, with positions like defensive end, linebacker, and wide receiver currently running thin for the roster.

While the path appears clear for what Indianapolis needs, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., Matt Miller, Jordan Reid, and Field Yates give the Colts help for their edge room, but use the 78th overall pick curiously.

Here's what the experts predicted for the Colts.

Round 2, No. 47 | Defensive End - Malachi Lawrence (UCF)

Oct 5, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) runs from UCF Knights defensive end Malachi Lawrence (51) during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

"Edge rusher is one of the Colts' top needs. And despite not picking in Round 1, they can check a box here. Lawrence is a long and physical edge setter with excellent bend and closing speed."

Indianapolis goes with UCF's edge rusher, Malachi Lawrence, with their first pick of the 2026 NFL draft. Names that have surfaced as fits for Indy have been Gabe Jacas (Illinois), Zion Young (Missouri), and Romello Height (Texas Tech).

However, Lawrence fits the bill for what the Colts generally draft; he's wildly athletic and has extreme explosiveness.

Malachi Lawrence is a DE prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 9.95 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 13 out of 2239 DE from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/7enRf24sxy pic.twitter.com/WwtvEHHv85 — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 4, 2026

Lawrence played four years with the Golden Knights but found his rhythm quickly in year two. Lawrence was very consistent after the 2023 season, never falling under 5.0 sacks or 6.0 tackles for loss.

For his final year in FBS, Lawrence looked smooth as an edge rusher, posting 7.0 sacks, 11.0 tackles for loss, 28 tackles, and two fumbles forced. He also applied 40 QB pressures, which led all Golden Knights in the defensive trenches.

Lawrence would be a fine addition to Indy's defense and would have plenty of room to grow as he would join Laiatu Latu to elevate a pass-rush that was wildly inconsistent for the Colts in 2025.

Round 3, No. 78 | Center - Sam Hecht (Kansas State)

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas State Wildcats offensive lineman Sam Hecht (75) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Indianapolis watched their reliable backup center, Danny Pinter, leave in free agency for the Baltimore Ravens. This left a gaping hole behind starting center, Tanor Bortolini.

Indy could turn to free agency for another veteran solution, or perhaps a late-round pick. However, ESPN felt that the Colts should use their coveted 78th pick for Kansas State's Sam Hecht.

To me, this is nearly a waste of a pick for a player who will only sit behind Bortolini, and should the former Wisconsin Badger have to miss time, Indianapolis would have to rely on a rookie.

Regardless, Hecht was impressive in 2025 for the Wildcats.

Sam Hecht is an incredibly athletic, coordinated center prospect who could go as early as round 2 pic.twitter.com/ATiGRL5Ay1 — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) March 16, 2026

Per Pro Football Focus, Hecht posted a run-blocking grade of 77.7 on 367 snaps and a rock-solid 79.6 pass-blocking grade on 392 snaps.

Another great statistic to consider is his zero sacks allowed, which is always encouraging to see from the general of the offensive line.

While Hecht is a fantastic prospect, why are the Colts picking a center that could be slated to either start immediately or at some point after learning behind a veteran?

Hecht shouldn't be on Indy's radar, especially as one of their first two picks when they desperately need linebacker or wide receiver with this selection, should Lawrence be taken in Round 2.

ESPN tried way too hard to be edgy with this projection, and it's highly unlikely the Colts will take a rookie to learn behind their third-year center, who looks like a long-term starter.