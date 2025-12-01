You can never fully blame the officials for the outcome of a game, but in the case of the Indianapolis Colts, it's certainly hard to ignore the referee's heavy influence on their loss against the Houston Texans.

The fourth quarter was marked by a series of questionable officiating, culminating in a game-winning touchdown by Texans wide receiver Nico Collins. The fact of the matter is, the Texans should never have been in that position.

Despite those poor calls, Clay Martin defended his crew in a post-game interview, explaining why each decision was made.

Clay Martin's Response

Indy Star reporter Joel Erickson first asked Martin about the missed delay of game call.

"The back judge is the calling official and there is a process on that," Martin said. "When the clock hits zero, he looks down to the ball and if the ball is snapped as he looks down from the clock to the ball, we leave that alone, that's what he ruled on that play."

The referee explanation on the delay of game, Moore call and the extra point pic.twitter.com/uko8IxBU3s — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) November 30, 2025

Delay of game is an unreviewable play, so the Colts were screwed from the moment the ball was snapped and no whistle was blown.

Erickson followed up with a question about the flag thrown for pass interference on Kenny Moore II, a call that was soft at best.

"The calling official had an arm grab at the top of the route," Martin explained. "When you look back, the ball was in the air, and when you see the ball in the air, that makes it pass interference."

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (19) reacts after a play during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

When CBS showed the replay from a different angle, it's impossible to find any "arm Grab". If anything, there is a slight tangle of the feet between Moore and Xavier Hutchinson.

Regardless, the call was made, and the Texans were granted a first down in the red zone, giving them a prime opportunity to take the lead.

The Texans quickly converted their red zone opportunity, but more controversy followed on the ensuing extra point.

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) attempts to block a field goal by Houston Texans kicker Ka'Imi Fairbairn (15) during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium. The kick was good. | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The ball appeared to drift just wide of the upright, but the officials on the field claimed it was good. The Texans got their extra point, giving them a 4-point lead, which forced the Colts into a touchdown-or-bust scenario.

"The calling official had the ball above the upright and completely inside the outside edge of the upright, and so he ruled a successful try," Martin said. "Since the ball was above the upright, it's not reviewable."

Once the Colts got the ball back, it seemed that the odds were never in their favor. It's tough to drive against one of the best defenses in football, especially if you aren't getting the right calls from the referees.

The officials missed a blatant facemask on Jonathan Taylor when the Colts got into Texans territory, which would have given the Colts a great look at scoring and taking the lead before time expired.

Instead, the Colts gained zero yards on the following downs, and the game was lost. It's a tough one to swallow, but all focus must be placed on the Jaguars next Sunday.

