Despite Recent Struggles, Daniel Jones is Still a Winner
Despite emerging from a tough game against the Atlanta Falcons as the victors in overtime, Indianapolis Colts QB Daniel Jones is receiving criticism for a second-straight suspect performance.
However, Brent Sobleski at Bleacher Report still gives Jones a solid B-, even praising how he stepped up when it was needed the most to obtain the win in Berlin.
Sobleski begins by breaking down how defenses have approached Jones over the last two weeks ahead of the bye.
"Opponents are bringing aggressive pressure packages, with tight man-coverage on the outside, daring the Colts' offensive skill players to beat them. As a result, Jones has been sacked 12 times over the last two weeks, including seven during Sunday's action. Yet Jones stepped up and made multiple key plays to help his team win."
Jones was brutalized by the Pittsburgh Steelers and Falcons, and it shows through his stat line. He completed 50/76 passes for 597 passing yards, two passing TDs, and four picks.
As far as a runner, Jones put up 10 carries for 57 rushing yards and a score. However, Jones coughed up six fumbles, putting his ball security into question.
While these aren't good metrics, Jones still fought hard against the Falcons to finish strong, and as Sobleski points out, to conclude things on Jones' entry, he still led the team to 8-2 ahead of the bye.
"This version of Jones isn't folding. He's stepping up when it matters the most."
Jones has struggled over the last two weeks, but is still one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL heading into Week 11.
Jones leads the league in passing yards with 2,659. He's also put up 20 total touchdowns (15 passing, five rushing) and a solid completion percentage of 69.9 (career-high).
It's easy to pile onto a quarterback who struggled for years, especially after detractors continuously wait for him to fail. However, the better way to view these last two games from Jones is how tough he's been and how hard he's battled.
The Falcons contest was a beautiful display of how difficult it is to break the NFL vet and former Duke Blue Devil.
Jones was essentially brutalized, getting sacked seven times while dealing with consistent pressure, even resulting in a bloodied face overseas against Atlanta.
But Jones remained undaunted, helping get kicker Michael Badgely into position to tie the game. After that, Jones stepped up big in overtime to help get Jonathan Taylor in a spot to score the game-winning score.
Yes, Taylor was electric, destroying Atlanta's defense for a ridiculous 244 rushing yards and three touchdowns. However, Taylor doesn't orchestrate the offense, Jones does.
The bye week gives Jones a chance to reset, recharge, and re-evaluate things ahead of a massive clash with the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
If Jones can recoup and get back to where he was before these two rough games, it will put Indy back into a huge momentum swing.
Jones is Indy's new leader, field general, and franchise quarterback. While the Falcons game was ugly, Jones showed his leadership, grit, and determination.
The Colts have bought into Jones, and he has reciprocated that action. When the Colts face off against the Chiefs, it will be must-see TV, and might even get bumped into primetime.