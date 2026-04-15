Upcoming Dates to Know for Colts Offseason

Indianapolis, IN -- The Indianapolis Colts are approaching the thick of NFL Draft season, with festivities kicking off next Thursday, April 23rd, for the first round of the draft.

A few glaring holes on the roster remain, and the draft is one of the final steps in filling said void(s). Adding talent via the remnants of the free agent pool following the draft is certainly still an option. However, that is typically reserved for openings that remain post-draft as opposed to strategically waiting -- though there's a non-zero chance it could be the latter.

With that said, let's look ahead to the Colts' most important dates that will effectively round out this pivotal offseason.

Chris Ballard Pre-Draft Press Conference

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard meets with the media at the 2026 NFL Combine. | Clark Wade/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Indianapolis Colts' longtime general manager is slated to speak with the local media next Monday, April 20th, at noon.

The Colts are 63-71-1 (including postseason) under Ballard's eight seasons of leadership. With no AFC South Divisional Titles and a lone playoff win to show for in nearly a decade, this year's NFL Draft cycle is undeniably the most important of his tenure thus far. This could either be his final pre-draft press conference as the Colts' general manager, or it'll mark the start of an unfathomable turnaround.

Shane Steichen Pre-Draft Press Conference

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts coach Shane Steichen speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Indianapolis Colts' longtime general manager is slated to speak with the local media next Tuesday, April 21st. The team is a combined 25-26 during the three seasons under Steichen.

A few to-be-determined veteran players will also speak with the media on Tuesday. The offseason workout program officially kicks off on Tuesday, April 21st, as well.

OTA Offseason Workout Schedule: May 26-27, May 29, June 1-2, June 4

2026 NFL Draft: April 23-25

An advertisment for the 2026 NFL Draft is displayed on a video board outside Acrisure Stadium, Wednesday, March 25, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pa. | Ethan Morrison / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As I previously mentioned, this year's NFL Draft is truly make-or-break for the current regime. What they've done in free agency thus far undoubtedly counts toward the fate in question; however, the draft is more or less the last chance for general manager Chris Ballard and Co. to right their wrongs.

The Colts' current draft order:



Round 2, Pick 47

Round 3, Pick 78

Round 4, Pick 113

Round 5, Pick 156

Round 6, Pick 214

Round 7, Pick 249

Round 7, Pick 254

Indianapolis Colts Rookie Minicamp | May 8-9

Colts receiver Deon Cain lost his entire rookie season to a torn ACL in the first preseason game. Indianapolis Colts Minicamp | Matt Kryger/IndyStar

As is tradition, the youngins will come together for their first bit of NFL action in the annual rookie minicamp.

Head coach Shane Steichen will speak with the local media on Friday, May 8th, while assistant general manager Ed Dodds will do so the day following, Saturday, May 9th.

Veteran Mandatory Minicamp | June 9-11

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) and Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) walk onto the field Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, during Indianapolis Colts Training Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This will be the final portion of this stage of the offseason. Following the mandatory minicamp, the Colts will break before training camp kicks off later in the summer.

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