Kenny Moore II's Days in Indianapolis Feel Numbered

INDIANAPOLIS, IN -- The Indianapolis Colts have failed to turn the corner under general manager Chris Ballard, but no blame can be placed on longtime defensive back Kenny Moore II.

A former Patriots undrafted free agent turned Colts' pillar of the Ballard era, Moore II has been a mainstay in the Colts' defensive backfield for a reason. His efforts as a consistent top-tier slot cornerback and valued community member have resulted in Moore II becoming a fan favorite in Indianapolis, though unfortunately, his days in the city feel limited at this point in his tenure.

Moore II has been regularly manning the defensive backfield since he arrived in Indianapolis ahead of the 2017 NFL season. During those nine years, he has started 111 games and put up an impressive career statline of 649 total tackles, 21 interceptions, 68 passes broken up, 39 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, and four defensive touchdowns scored.

General manager Chris Ballard has done right by Moore II throughout the years, resetting the market to make him the league's top-paid slot cornerback on numerous occasions, and now Moore II is looking for him to do right by him for one final time.

Just recently, the Indianapolis Colts and Kenny Moore II mutually agreed to seek a trade.

In his pre-draft press conference earlier today, Chris Ballard talked more about Moore II's situation, hinting at a potential courtesy release if the Colts are ultimately unable to find a trade partner.

"I think very highly of Kenny [Moore II], not only me personally, but organizationally, and I know the city feels the same way," Ballard said during his pre-draft press conference. "At the end of the day, talking to him, he just felt like it was time for a change. Nothing much more than that. Because of our respect level for Kenny, we said OK. Not always easy, especially when you get a pillar that's been a pillar, not only on our team but in the community."

Quarterback Anthony Richardson is also on the trade block, joining Moore II on the sidelines of the offseason workout program, but his situation is wildly different. For Moore II, it is trending toward the end of an era, rather than it is suggesting hardball when it comes to negotiations on the player's part. That's not to say Richardson and his camp are biting off more than they can chew when it comes to finding the 2023 fourth-overall pick a new home, but rather Moore II has earned the right to have some say in his outcome, even if it's minimal.

Moore II is on the last year of his deal, a 1-year, $10M non-guaranteed contract. Dealing the cornerback, via trade or release, would save the Colts $7.06M with a $6.05M cap hit.

So, on top of him wanting to turn the page altogether, Moore II is hoping to net an extension from his hypothetical new team as he is coming off an injury-riddled season and will be 31-years-old come next offseason. This goal feels like a hopeful bonus rather than a table-pounding demand, as Moore II knows it takes two to tango, and a trade-and-extension at this stage of the offseason will be difficult to manage. More than anything else, Moore II just wants a fresh start for the first time in his career.

"I think most of you know my relationship with him. It's close," Ballard said of his partnership over the years with Moore II. "Those are not always easy conversations, but they were respectful and good. We'll see how it works out."

General manager Chris Ballard will at least be afforded this upcoming season to right the ship, and although Kenny Moore II is set to leave his only NFL team in nine seasons, it feels poetic that the two's time in Indianapolis is coming to a close.

Moore II is not only the epitome of what Ballard looks for in an NFL prospect and professional, but was Ballard's first installment of his time as the Colts' general manager. Ballard's first order of action as the Colts' new general manager back in 2017 was to claim Moore II off waivers, and the rest is history.

Fast forward to the 2026 NFL Offseason, and Ballard is forced to reckon with his shortcomings, starting by shipping out the last player he'd ever want to see walk out the door.

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