NFL Players Realized That Colts' Quenton Nelson is Still One of the League's Best

The Indianapolis Colts have seen their fair share of ups and downs throughout the Chris Ballard era, but Quenton Nelson has done in everything in his power to prop the team up during that time.

Since he was drafted sixth overall by the Colts in the 2018 NFL Draft, Nelson has been one of the NFL's best players. Year in and year out, he has continued to standarize what it means to be an elite-level NFL guard, but his peers across the league have recently forgotten just how good he is.

The NFL's annual Top 100, a list curated by players across the league, hasn't included Quenton Nelson for a few consecutive years now, though he's remained one of the league's best offensive linemen regardless of their approval.

After a few years of being omitted from the list entirely, which likely a byproduct of the Colts being a middling team during that stretch, Nelson is back - at least in the eyes of NFL players across the league.

Nelson has earned All-Pro Second Team honors in each of the past two seasons, and has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of his eight seasons in the NFL thus far. While the Pro Bowl doesn't quite mean as much as it used to, seeing Nelson be included every year without fail is impressive nonetheless.

With that being said, let's take a brief look at how the voting process works and revisit Quenton Nelson's history in the NFL Top 100 since entering the league in 2018.

Big Q's Top 100 History

The NFL Top 100 has been an annual summer unveiling since 2011, and as previously mentioned, is voted on solely by the players.

Quenton Nelson has been deemed a Top 100 player for the fourth time after he was named the No. 99 player for the 2026 season.

Barely making the list is almost as disrespectful as being ommitted entirely, given how Nelson is a shoo-in for such an honor, but his return to the list is a welcomed one regardless.

No. 99 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2026…@Colts G Quenton Nelson! @NFLFilms pic.twitter.com/SYzMps8ySv — NFL (@NFL) June 22, 2026

Nelson's three previous honors came from 2020-22. Below are where among the Top 100 he landed:

2020: 29th

2021: 33rd

2022: 28th

The Top 100 List is voted on by all active NFL players midway through previous season. Given that the voting process happens with half of a season remaining, it's fair to question the legitimacy of such a list. There have certainly been rumors that suggest a large sect of players don't take it seriously, which only adds to the questioning of the list's merit, but it's still a worthwhile honor system to have during the offseason.

Quotes From Around The League

The NFL's release of video of Quenton Nelson's Top 100 honor featured numerous players from around the league who offered additional perspectives for why he's one of the best as he enters his ninth professional season.

Titans DT Jeffrey Simmons: "As a defensive guy, for me, I want to be around the football every snap. You turn on that tape, Jonathan Taylor running down the field, and you see a pile, watch out - Quenton Nelson is coming to knock over that pile. I know I need to bring my A game every time I line up against Quenton. He play the game hard. Facing him twice a year for my last seven years, he's been unbelievable. It's nothing but respect for Quenton."

Texans DE Will Anderson Jr.: "I've seen Q[uenton] a few times, man. He's mastered his technique. You talk about taking your craft to the next game. He has. And I think that's what has allowed him to stay in this game so long, man, because he's powerful, he's smart, he's instinctive, man. He knows how to stay in front of you, and he's strong. Like, he's one of the best. He's going to be a Hall of Famer, too."

Colts TE MAC: "My thing that I love most about him is he sprints after every play to the ball carrier. I think if I sprint to the person, I'm going to be tired on the next play. So he's in such great shape because he does that every time. Guys notice that and the O-line carries off his attitude. He sets the tone and everybody else follows."

Packers LB Zaire Franklin: "He's the standard, elite-level player. I mean physical, athletic. You know, it's very rare you see a big O-lineman like that running in open space like that. You know, that's a scary sight for them DBs and linebackers alike, too. So he'll finish. He'll play to the echo of the whistle. He's one of those guys that you got to make sure you get them hands off you, or he will finish you."

RB Trey Sermon: "That's just who he is as a player, as a person. His power and his athleticism, his technique is exceptional. That's, you know, something I always appreciate about Q[uenton]."

The Colts and Quenton Nelson are both entering a pivotal year in 2026. For the Colts' regime, they're looking to rebound from their late-season collapse and ink a deal to remain in Indianapolis for the foreseeable future, while Nelson is entering a contract year and is slated to become an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

With a big payday on the horizon, the Colts must do all they can to ensure Nelson will have a successful future to look forward to, otherwise there's a chance he goes elsewhere following the season as the Colts would likely blow it up and start from scratch.

The Colts want to keep Nelson in Indianapolis until he retires, no matter who in the front office is calling the shots, so hopefully they can prove to him that sticking around will be worth it.

Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter