After Jonathan Taylor Extension, One Massive Deal Remains for Colts

The Indianapolis Colts locked up superstar bell-cow running back Jonathan Taylor yesterday to a two-year, $44 million extension, keeping him in the Circle City through the 2028 season.

Another big running back deal: three-time Pro-Bowl RB Jonathan Taylor and the Colts reached agreement today on a two-year, $44 million extension worth up to $47 million that includes $39 million guaranteed, per @rapsheet and me.



Taylor’s agent Malki Kawa of @FirstRoundMgmt and… pic.twitter.com/8DsowuNjG0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 6, 2026

After the Detroit Lions just extended Jahmyr Gibbs, Taylor is now the third-highest-paid running back in the NFL behind Gibbs and Atlanta Falcons workhorse Bijan Robinson.

Now that quarterback Daniel Jones, wide receiver Alec Pierce, and Taylor all have deals, one final superstar for the Colts remains to get a new contract.

That man is one Quenton Nelson.

Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) leaves the field Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, after losing a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nelson isn't just the best offensive lineman for the Colts; he's one of the best linemen in the entire NFL, and has been since his rookie year in 2018.

Nelson has been in the league for eight seasons, and during that time, he's already put together a Hall of Fame resume. When it's all said and done for Nelson, he'll be in Canton, and undoubtedly a part of the illustrious Colts Ring of Honor.

Below are the ridiculous accomplishments of the former Notre Dame Fighting Irish bulldozer.

8 Pro Bowls

3 First-Team All-Pros

3 Second-Team All-Pros

You'd think that playing so efficiently in the trenches for so long would slow down Nelson at some point, but that hasn't been the case.

In 2025, Nelson displayed that he isn't showing any kinks in the armor. Below are Nelson's Pro Football Focus numbers, along with his rank among 81 guards on 1,039 offensive snaps.

84.7 Overall | 4th

84.5 Run-Blocking | 4th

73.2 Pass-Blocking | 12th

1 Sack Allowed | 10th

As the grades show, Nelson remains one of the most dominant and feared guards in the game. There is simply nothing more terrifying for a defender than seeing #56 barreling toward them to block in the running game.

Insightful play breakdown from #Colts second-year center Tanor Bortolini on Jonathan Taylor’s first of three rushing TDs vs the Chargers.



Notes how impressive of a block Quenton Nelson made to allow he and RG Matt Goncalves to stretch playside.



🎥: @Colts pic.twitter.com/IdTv4Y3bnH — Noah Compton (@nerlens_) October 21, 2025

Nelson is in the final year of his four-year, $80 million deal. Even now, Nelson is the fifth-highest-paid guard in the NFL based on annual value.

After we saw Matthew Bergeron of the Atlanta Falcons receive a massive four-year, $96 million extension, it makes him and Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Smith the highest paid in the NFL at their position.

Seeing how those two guards are averaging $24 million a year, it's hard to imagine that the Colts won't make Nelson reset the market when he receives that much-deserved extension.

While Taylor received a two-year extension, I believe Nelson's will be four.

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) warms up before a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for the dollar amount? Don't be shocked if it's around $28-30 million annually, with plenty of dough guaranteed.

Nelson's value to Indy's offense and Shane Steichen's game plan is paramount. While you can find serviceable guards to block on the interior, it's difficult to find them built like Nelson.

It isn't just Nelson's ridiculous power that comes into play; he's also one of the most agile and intelligent enforcers in the league. Without him on the field, it grossly limits what the Colts can accomplish, especially in the ground attack.

There's no chance Indianapolis doesn't ink Nelson to an extension, and when that news breaks, I expect it to make him the highest-paid guard in the league.

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