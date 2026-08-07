One Colts' Position Battle Has Taken an Interesting Turn

The Indianapolis Colts parted ways with longtime top target-getter wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. earlier this offseason and have been trying to fill the void ever since.

They were essentially forced to choose between Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce, and choosing the latter not only meant they were betting on Pierce's continued emergence, but they'd have to find a way to divvy out Pittman Jr.'s annual 100+ targets.

Pierce will naturally see more targets at the team's new WR1, but it's the Colts' third starting wideout who will benefit most.

Veteran wide receivers Ashton Dulin and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine have been considered the top candidates for the opening in question throughout the summer, and their training camp showings have begun to net some confidence that they can fill the void.

Training Camp

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin (16) catches the ball Thursday, July 30, 2026, during the second of Colts Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ashton Dulin and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine have had tremendous training camp showings through seven practices.

Their collective success was on full display during the Colts' night practice on Thursday, as Daniel Jones connected with each wide receiver every time he looked their way.

Both had impressive red zone touchdowns on the evening and ate up the middle of the field.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine even bested star cornerback Sauce Gardner on an out-breaking route that saw him fight through contact -- and the sideline -- to haul in a pretty ball from Jones.

Jones has quickly become confident throwing their way, and Thursday was a great example of why that is.

Can Both Coexist?

Jul 31, 2026; Westfield, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin (16) and Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) participate in a drill on day three of training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Indianapolis Colts have been prepared to embrace a committee approach at the wide receiver opening, and so far, it's looking like they may be able to get away with it.

Colts offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter had plenty to say regarding the WR3 spot.

“Yeah, there are some really good players in that room," Cooter explained. "I think there's a lot of different ways to play good football in the wide receiver room. We've tried to do a good job in years past of utilizing those guys for their strengths. Whether it's, one guy playing 1,000 snaps, or two guys playing 500 a piece, or however it shakes out, 700, 300 – maybe there's three or four guys sort of utilizing those snaps."

"We're going to try to use guys to the best of their ability to help our offense, and really to the best of their ability to showcase what they can do. Because we do have some guys in that room who have played good NFL football before, and I think those guys are excited to sort of have an opportunity, maybe to play a couple extra reps here and there and take advantage of those opportunities. Now, we like those guys. We like the room. It'll be sort of fun to watch how it goes offseason (and) in training camp. We'll do everything we can to put them in the best position to have success.”

I've been on record as one of the wide receiver room's biggest doubters, and while I'm more than prepared to eat crow, I can't help but look at the current status of Alec Pierce's return from ankle surgery and be further concerned for their room for the long haul.

Dulin and Westbrook-Ikhine have proved to be viable depth pieces in training camp, but can they both step up and coexist as starting options if either Pierce and/or Josh Downs were to miss time in the regular season?

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