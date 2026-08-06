When we think about serious offensive contributors for the Indianapolis Colts, we think of Daniel Jones, Jonathan Taylor, Alec Pierce, Tyler Warren, and Quenton Nelson.

However, arguably the most overlooked player on the entire roster is the wide receiver and special teams ace, Ashton Dulin.

Dulin's name naturally flies under the radar because, despite his wide receiver designation, he's primarily known for being one of, if not the best special teams gunner in the NFL.

The former Malone Pioneer went undrafted in 2019, and the Colts were more than content to scoop him off the scrap heap.

Dulin immediately made an impact on special teams, logging seven solo tackles. Just two seasons later in 2021, Dulin put together a whopping 17 special teams tackles to earn a Second-Team All-Pro nomination.

Since then, Dulin has been the best special teams ace on Indy's roster. Ahead of the 2026 season, he's tallied 57 tackles and three fumble recoveries.

He's also been a contributor in the return game, with 37 kick returns for 1,103 yards.

These numbers are wildly impressive for a special teams mainstay, but Dulin is a wide receiver at heart, and he hasn't had much of an opportunity to get on the field for the offense to make a significant impact.

Through 82 games, he's only secured 40 catches for 623 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He's also been used in the ground attack 15 times, adding on 140 rushing yards for a robust 8.9 yards per carry.

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver/ special teams player Ashton Dulin (16) returns a Houston Texans kickoff in the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Dulin has always been featured as a wide receiver on the depth chart, this year is especially interesting for the veteran.

Currently, Indianapolis has the door wide open at the WR3 spot behind Pierce and Josh Downs since Michael Pittman Jr. was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This gives Dulin a huge opportunity to become a featured piece of the Colts' offense more than he's ever been before.

The Colts haven't signed a proven name at wide receiver yet to place into the WR3 role.

While they did sign Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, he's been nothing more than a touchdown threat, and that was primarily in the 2024 season with the Tennessee Titans when he secured nine scores.

Westbrook-Ikhine has had an impressive training camp, but so has Dulin. In short, this is arguably Dulin's best chance he's ever seen to get onto the field consistently as more than just a special teamer.

Ashton Dulin on the #Colts’ open WR3 spot:



“For me, it’s attacking as if it’s my first year. Knowing that, that spot is open. Knowing that there’s points to be proven and reps to be won. So, that’s my mindset.”



Dulin is entering his fourth season in HC Shane Steichen’s offense. pic.twitter.com/tjsP9LF8lO — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) June 9, 2026

Dulin has the tools to be an interesting weapon in Shane Steichen's offense. He's fast, explosive, and is entering his fourth season under the offensive mind, which gives him an advantage over Westbrook-Ikhine.

This isn't to knock Westbrook-Ikhine, but Dulin can absolutely overshoot him on the depth chart, especially if the Colts hold their cards on signing a name like Keenan Allen.

Dulin has done everything the Colts have asked of him throughout his time with the franchise, and he's always done it well.

Now, he has a massive opportunity to create a career season as a receiver. If he can win the competition with Westbrook-Ikhine, his ability to create big plays can only make life easier for the rest of the offense.

Expect him and Westbrook-Ikhine to get plenty of snaps this preseason for Indianapolis, which starts next Thursday against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

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