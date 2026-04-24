Trade Suitor for Colts' Anthony Richardson Sr. Intensifies After First Round of Draft

The Los Angeles Rams shocked the NFL draft yesterday when they took Alabama QB Ty Simpson with the 13th-overall pick.

Given that Matthew Stafford just won the MVP award, this came as a big surprise to analysts and fans. But, for the Indianapolis Colts, this opens the door to a clear trade suitor for their quarterback, Anthony Richardson Sr.

Which team do you ask? The Arizona Cardinals.

Before the draft, it was believed the Cardinals would be a great fit for Simpson. Arizona was impressed with what they saw from the Crimson Tide alum, so now that he's gone, it leaves less than appealing options for a new field general.

This is precisely where Richardson comes into the argument as a fit for Arizona.

Oct 5, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) holds a football during warmups before the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Arizona is locked in with former Colts QB Jacoby Brissett as the current starter after the veteran posted the best numbers of his career.

Even though he went 1-11 as a starter in 2025, it's not all on him for Arizona's woes.

However, even with such a great year from Brissett, the Cardinals aren't going to lean on the career stopgap signal-caller to be their next franchise QB.

Due to this situation, it would make perfect sense for Arizona to trade for Richardson.

Richardson is ready for a fresh start, and learning behind a quarterback who's got experience and the ability to be a mentor like Brissett could be exactly what the former fourth-overall pick needs to reach the potential he never found with the Colts.

New head coach and former Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur could foster a setting where Richardson can develop properly.

Given he'll only be 24 by the time the NFL season starts, Richardson heading to the Cardinals makes great sense on paper.

Indianapolis Colts backup quarterback Anthony Richardson, pictured here in 2023, suffered a fractured orbital bone last month after a bizarre pre-game accident with resistance bands in the Colts locker room. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cardinals have excellent offensive weapons that Richardson could utilize.

Tight end Trey McBride is one of the best in the league. Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has the tools to be great, despite struggling in his first two years.

Not to mention, Arizona just took arguably the most talented overall player in the 2026 NFL draft, Jeremiyah Love, to take over the backfield as an every-down running back.

This setup is perfect for a player of Richardson's talents. If the Cardinals could put together a game plan that sets up Richardson for success, he and Love could become one of the deadliest QB-RB duos in the NFL.

This all sounds great, and would give the Colts a spot to deal Richardson without having to make a critical decision on his fifth-year option by May 1st.

However, it would depend on whether Arizona is willing to take a shot at working with Richardson and being patient, after three brutal years with Indianapolis.

It also hinges on what Indianapolis asks for in a Richardson deal. While he's the most athletically gifted QB in the league, he's been one of the worst quarterbacks when on the field.

This means Arizona could leverage it into a later pick or a lesser package from the Colts. Honestly, unless it's a seventh-round pick, the Colts should get what they can for Richardson.

They've found no suitors yet and probably want to avoid deciding on his fifth-year option. With all these factors in mind, and Simpson with the Rams, Arizona is the perfect next step for Richardson's NFL career.

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