Top 5 WR Matchups for Colts CB Sauce Gardner in 2026

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner is poised to return to his All-Pro ways in his first full season with the team. After being traded for at the trade deadline during the 2025 season, Gardner started in just four games for the Colts down the stretch as a nagging calf injury kept him sidelined.

Heading into the 2026 season, Gardner is excited to get the ball rolling after a full offseason to learn more about defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo's system. He understands the pressure to prove his worth as a player whose services netted multiple first-round picks in compensation, and is prepared for the challenge that lies ahead.

As Lou Anarumo's CB1, Gardner will have his hands full with opposing top wideouts in 2026. With several of the league's top receivers set to play the Colts later this fall, we break down the most intriguing matchups on the horizon.

Ja'Marr Chase

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) breaks up a deep pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in the first quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the New York Jets and the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Cincinnati Bengals At New York Jets Week 3 | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cincinnati Bengals may be one of the Colts' easier projected matchups for 2026, but they cannot be taken lightly as the QB-WR duo of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase has shown over the years that they can take over games if need be.

This game will likely be most anticipated for it being the first time that Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo will face off against his former team, with which he spent each of his first six years as an NFL DC, but the rematch between Sauce Gardner and J'Marr Chase will no doubt be popcorn-worthy.

Gardner and Chase have only faced off once before, a 2022 matchup between the Bengals and New York Jets. In that game, Gardner held Chase to just 29 yards on 6 receptions. Chase did score a 5-yard touchdown late in their matchup, though the game was more or less over and the score ultimately served as insurance.

DeVonta Smith

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) in action against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

With A.J. Brown basically guaranteed to play elsewhere by the time the 2026 regular season arrives, leaving the door wide open for DeVonta Smith to fill the void as the Eagles' WR1.

Sauce Gardner has not played against Smith or the Eagles before, as he missed their scheduled matchup in October of 2023 with a concussion. Gardner did play against Smith's Alabama Crimson Tide in his final collegiate matchup in 2021, but Smith was a rookie in the NFL at that time.

Finally, for the first time ever, Sauce Gardner will take on DeVonta Smith in a true 1-on-1 matchup.

Nico Collins

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) celebrates after scoring a touchdown Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This will be a fun rematch from a season ago, where Nico Collins led the Houston Texans in receiving against the Colts defense. Collins hauled in 5 of 10 targets for 98 receiving yards, and also scored on his lone rushing attempt which went for 7 yards.

However, Collins' productive day only came after Sauce Gardner sustained his aforementioned calf strain on his second snap of the contest, effectively ending the matchup before it could begin.

Their previous matchup came in late 2023, where the Jets beat the Texans 30-6. Collins caught his lone target for 13 yards, but was otherwise nonexistent from the passing game.

Now, with both players set to be fully healthy with two matchups scheduled, this has the potential to be a divisional rivalry for years to come. The Colts will host the Texans in Week 3 for their first matchup, with the second coming in Week 11 in a Thursday Night Football matchup in Houston.

Justin Jefferson

Jan 4, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) warms up prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Arguably the best player in the league, Justin Jefferson has six straight seasons of 1,000 yards receiving to kick off his illustrious NFL career.

Sauce Gardner has faced off against Jefferson twice so far in his short career. The first of which came during Gardner's rookie season where Jefferson hauled in 7 of his 11 targets for 45 receiving yards and 1 touchdown.

Their second and most recent matchup to date came in the 2024 season. Gardner kept Jefferson out of the end zone on the day, and while he forced a sub-50% catch rate in their matchup, the talented wideout still managed to total 92 receiving yards on the day.

The Colts travel to Minnesota in Week 7 to take on the Vikings for Game 3 of their personal series.

Malik Nabers

Sep 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Nabers is returning from a gruesome torn ACL injury that abruptly ended his 2025 season, but the Colts won't play the New York Giants until Week 12; therefore, it's likely we'll see a healthy Nabers by the time they face off.

Like Chase and Jefferson before him, Nabers serves as the third example of uber-talented former LSU wide receivers that Sauce Gardner will take on in 2026.

Nabers put up 1,204 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns on 109 receptions en route to a Pro Bowl nod as a rookie, and is poised to continue his emergence during his third season in the NFL.

Bonus: Michael Pittman Jr.

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) is introduced before a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

It remains to be seen whether or not the Pittsburgh Steelers will make Michael Pittman Jr. a bigger slot receiver or if they keep him on the outside.

Regardless, this reunion for Pittman Jr. has all the makings of a fun revenge game. Gardner may very well be matched against DK Metcalf for the majority of their Week 5 matchup in Pittsburgh, but the potential for any reps that have Gardner as the primary defender is enough to get excited for.

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